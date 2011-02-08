Khloe And Lamar Have An Odor, Ad

A few months ago, we brought you news that Los Angeles Lakers sweet tooth Lamar Odom and his chupacabra wife Khloe Kardashian would be releasing their own designer fragrance for both men and women. And if you were holding your breath and praying for its release, well wait no longer – “Unbreakable” has arrived. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, Perfumania will be fully stocked with Khlomar’s new fragrance, which includes a variety of unique ingredients that come together to define this unisex scent of love:

It possesses a blend of Italian bergamot, sparkling clementine, Asian saffron, green apple, African geranium, sheer jasmine, lily of the valley, juicy red fruits, texas cedarwood, tonka bean, vanilla bean and dark chocolate. (Via Celebrity Mania)

I guessed a sweaty bag of Skittles and Pacific Ocean seaweed. Close enough.

Video for Unbreakable after the jump…

Khloe: “There’s something sexy about a couple that shares a scent…”

Sorry, gonna stop you really quick, Khloe – No there’s not. It’s creepy. Like, really creepy. But please, continue.

Khloe: “Soft yet powerful, strong but sensual.” Lamar: “That perfect mix of masculine and feminine.”

Is he talking about Khloe? Seriously, though, is this just a viral video for Funny or Die or Saturday Night Live? Because I can’t think that anyone would think this is a good idea. I mean, of course I’m getting a bottle of Unbreakable for my girlfriend for Valentine’s Day, but not because I want to smell like her. Mainly because I’m a cheap a-hole.