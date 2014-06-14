Watch A Celebrating LA Kings Fan Walk Across The Ice In High Heels And Completely Eat It

The New York Rangers were mercifully (and yet somehow mercilessly) put out of their misery by the Los Angeles Kings in last night’s fifth game of the Stanley Cup finals. And yet the Rangers can hold their heads high, because everything in life is relative and no one had a worse night on the ice than the young lady in the video above.
Stomping across the ice behind an NBC4 broadcast following the Kings’ come-from-behind victory, the young lady tried to stop on a dime in her high heels and instantly acquired a face full of ice. The fall miraculously syncs up with the reporter saying there’s “never a dull moment with these Kings.”
Here’s a zoomed-in GIF — courtesy of the fine folks at Deadspin — so you can enjoy the moment on an infinite loop:
The result of this series did not reflect how hard the Rangers played, and how close they came to winning this thing, obviously.
Rangers were not close to winning. They were out classed in every aspect of the game other than goal keeping.
@Mancy 3 of the 5 games went into overtime. Of those games, 100% of them took a come back by the Kings to force the overtime session. The Rangers were decided underdogs coming into the series, and some bad luck and good plays by the Kings went against them.
It was a fixed final anyways. NHL needs the ratings so they advanced Hollywood and Broadway.
Do people ever get tired of thinking everything is fixed in every sport?. Its has to be exhausting.
Did you watch the games? There was a 10 minute stretch in the last game that it seemed all the rangers did was turn over the puck or ice it. Pretty sure the kings out shot the rangers every game as well.
Western conference was just better this year. Probably 3 or 4 teams would have been able to beat New York.
If it weren’t for Lundqvist the Rangers would have been embarrassed in the series. He is the only reason they even stood a chance.
Poor girl, that looked like it hurt.
Poor girl, yeah, but how stupid to you have to be to wear stilettos on fricking ice? She got what was coming to her…
At what point do you decide that smashing your face off of the ice is preferable to just landing on your ass and commit to turning yourself around before impact?
I suppose I shouldn’t expect much in the way of good judgment from someone who wears high heels onto the ice.
Yeah I like how she turns as she’s falling, that’s an impressive ability, almost catlike. Instead of always landing on her feet she always lands on her face.
Just a guess from personal experience, but I imagine the type of girl who wears heels on ice probably has learned instinctively how to break a fall from past experiences. I have 4-5 major wipeouts (courtesy uneven sidewalks, ice, etc.) under my belt and have never seriously injured a foot, ankle, or knee. See how see uses her right hand to take the weight of fall? That’s where the only blood and bruises I’ve ended with have been, palms of my hands.
@Downton Gabby: good on you for questionable fashion choices, I guess. I’d be more inclined to buy your explanation if her face hadn’t taken seemingly far greater impact than her hand.
This is such a densely layered clip. There’s the cameraman on his smartphone who notices the woman fall and winces, but sees lanyard guy swoop in, silently acknowledges “he’s got this,” and goes right back to looking at his smartphone. Then there’s lanyard guy, who swoops in for the help-up, then seems to indicate to the woman that she is, in fact, standing on a slippery surface, then swoops away. Then there’s the little girl in the purple shirt flitting around in the background like she’s in Frozen, impervious to the ice.
To the right of the reporters face, you can see a chick “oh shit”ing reaction and way to the left a guys head snaps over as he notices it in his peripheral.
Looks like the girl was an LA Kings Ice Girl – Hannah Hunsinger is her name. You’d think she’d realize heels are a bad ice on a slippery surface, but I doubt those girls get hired for their intellect.
Ah, I was wondering why on earth she was wearing skorts. I take it an Ice Girl is like a cheerleader?
Culottes and heels. Deserved it.
Same thing happened to Michael Jackson, back in the day.
