The 2019 season didn’t go quite as the Georgia Bulldogs had hoped, with a stunning overtime loss to South Carolina during the regular season making the SEC Championship a win or bust situation for their College Football Playoff hopes. Like everyone else that’s faced LSU this season, Georgia was unable to figure out how to stop the Tigers and lost that game, meaning for the second straight season they were headed to the Sugar Bowl rather than the Playoff.

Last season, the disappointment of missing out on the Playoff was noticeable, as they got thrashed by Texas in New Orleans. This year, facing Baylor in that same spot, Georgia played much better en route to a 26-14 win that lived up to the billing of being a defensive struggle.

The Dawgs, aside from two drives in the third quarter, all but completely stymied the Bears offense and got more than enough from Jake Fromm, George Pickens, and the rest of their offense to get a fairly comfortable win. The defense capped off the game with an interception, and after three knees Kirby Smart headed to midfield to shake Matt Rhule’s hand. Some of his players decided to chase him down with a cooler of Gatorade and what came next was one of the best executed Gatorade baths in football history.

Kirby appears to literally be hopping mad about the gatorade bath pic.twitter.com/ihspuxt6IH — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 2, 2020

There are times where the coach knows it’s coming and let’s it happen. There are times where he is surprised and runs away at the last second, only to get hit with a bit on his back. Then there’s this perfect execution where they come from a side angle and absolutely drill him with an extremely full cooler, getting him square in the face as he turns to see what’s coming his way. I mean, look at this.

direct hit into the nostrils pic.twitter.com/16I9q2dlz5 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) January 2, 2020

Coaches are never all that mad about a Gatorade bath, because they’re just generally happy to have the win, but this is an all-timer right here. Georgia might not have the best football team in the country, but they damn sure have the best players when it comes to dumping a cooler of sports drink on their coach.