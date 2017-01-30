Kirk Cousins Chasing Down And Stripping Aqib Talib Was The Best Pro Bowl Moment

01.30.17 1 year ago

Screenshot

The 2017 Pro Bowl was boring even by Pro Bowl standards. The defenses seemed to be trying. Guys were dropping passes. But a late drive in an attempt to tie the game by NFC quarterback Kirk Cousins added drama to the situation.

Cousins threw a pass to wide open Jimmy Graham who couldn’t secure the pass despite it hitting him in the hands, which resulted in an interception by Lorenzo Alexander. That would not be the end of the game, however, as Alexander lateraled the ball to Aqib Talib, who began a long journey toward a touchdown that would end in shame.

Why? Because the fleet-footed Cousins stalked Talib the way a lion that throws interceptions in key moments of games would stalk its prey and stripped the ball from Talib the way an average quarterback in a world of poor quarterbacks would strip an inflated contract from a desperate team. Cousins prevented the touchdown but the AFC would recover and hold on for the win.

This play is noteworthy because it shows the dedication of Cousins, who does not have a contract for next season yet put himself at risk during a meaningless play. It also shows Cousins throwing an interception that cost his team a chance at a win, much like he did in the regular-season finale against the New York Giants.

The AFC won 20-13.

