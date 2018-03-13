Kirk Cousins is headed to Minnesota. The former Washington quarterback made the most of his free agency by signing a 3-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins will sign with the Vikings after he finally escaped Washington’s franchise tag limbo of the last few seasons. Washington made it clear they were moving on from Cousins after trading for Alex Smith earlier in the offseason.
It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Cousins would visit the Vikings first, but it appears that the offer the team gave the free agent was enough to make him eschew other potential landing spots.
Good day for Jets fans. We need a long term solution, not a three year mercenary who’ll be leaving just when the team is ready to win. Draft best available, or trade up if the organization’s got its heart set on somebody.
As a Redskins fan I can say wholeheartedly “Good riddance,” I mean, we’re not going to get any better because we’re truly one of the worst run teams in the league but Kirk Cousins is a stat hunting gloryboy that disappears any time the team needs him to pull through.
This is going to change the league! If Cousins can get fully guaranteed, any QB in the Top 15 will be able to get. And it will spread.