Kirk Cousins Is Reportedly Signing A 3-Year, Fully-Guaranteed Deal With The Minnesota Vikings

03.13.18 6 hours ago 3 Comments

Kirk Cousins is headed to Minnesota. The former Washington quarterback made the most of his free agency by signing a 3-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Cousins will sign with the Vikings after he finally escaped Washington’s franchise tag limbo of the last few seasons. Washington made it clear they were moving on from Cousins after trading for Alex Smith earlier in the offseason.

It was reported earlier on Tuesday that Cousins would visit the Vikings first, but it appears that the offer the team gave the free agent was enough to make him eschew other potential landing spots.

