The News You’ve Been Waiting For: KISS Is Bringing An Arena Football Team To LA

Los Angeles! You wanted a football team, you GOT a football team! THE HOTTEST LEAGUE IN THE WORLD … okay, maybe not “the hottest league in the world,” but Arena Football is pretty cool, right? No? What if I told you they were gonna be KISS-themed?
hey, where are you going
After a five-year hiatus, professional football will be returning to one of the largest and most exciting media markets in the country, Los Angeles. Announced today at ArenaBowl XXVI Media Day, rock legends KISS, Arena Football League (AFL) veteran Brett Bouchy, Doc McGhee (McGhee Entertainment) and AFL Commissioner Jerry B. Kurz are bringing the high-octane entertainment of Arena Football back to Los Angeles with a new expansion team, the LA KISS.
“As a fast-paced, high-action band this partnership with the AFL was an obvious fit for us,” said Gene Simmons of KISS. “With Arena Football, you are much closer to the action – sitting in the front row is like putting a folding chair on the hash mark of an NFL game – and it’s one of the only sports where you can experience this level of intensity. Attending an LA KISS game in 2014 will be similar to a live KISS show, with thrilling, heart pounding action.” (via AFL press release)
The best part of the announcement is that the team is seriously called LA KISS, and their logo took even less time to come up with than their name:
I always wanted KISS to play tennis. I bet they’d be great at tennis. They’d ace freely!
But yeah, congratulations Los Angeles, the NFL isn’t bringing a team to your area any time soon, but the guys who put their names on condoms and pez dispensers and bobble heads you’d buy at Spencer’s are going to mildly entertain you. Be careful, though; usually the inclusion of KISS in a sports thing is the kiss of death. See also World Championship Wrestling …
Or one of those creepily unsettling pictures of Paul Stanley throwing out the first pitch before a Blue Jays game.
It looks like he’s drowning.
I like Arena Football. Played it for 1 glorious preseason game in 1999.
Kiss is such garbage. The most overrated band ever can only make the Arena League clownish is they insist on calling the team the LA Kiss
Who will save Christmas now?
I was watching SportsCenter when they had Gene Simmons on the phone to explain the next logical step after the NY Red Bulls. I don’t have a clever metaphor, or exaggerated hyperbole to express my displeasure, I just want to simply say it was hard to listen to. It was bad enough when the man who used to drink blood put took the facepaint off, I almost even forgave him when they released the Hello Kitty KISS doll, (the girl I was seeing at the time loved it, so enh.) This was just…sad.