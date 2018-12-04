Getty Image

When word dropped that Texas Tech had decided to fire Kliff Kingsbury, the assumption was the Red Raiders’ former head coach wouldn’t be unemployed for long. The only question that existed was whether he’d stay in college in some capacity or head to the NFL, where his high-powered offense would be a perfect fit considering the direction the league is headed.

Scott Schrader of Trojan Insider reported last week that Kingsbury will leave the state of Texas for the first time in his coaching career, as he’s headed to the Pac-12 to serve as the offensive coordinator of USC. That was initially refuted by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, who said Kingsbury was continuing to keep his options open, namely due to interest from NFL teams, but on Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic confirmed that Kingsbury was indeed headed to L.A. to take over the Trojans offense.