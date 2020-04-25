The LEGO Version Of Kliff Kingsbury’s Arizona Home Is Incredible

The NFL’s first modern virtual draft’s opening round went off with relatively few mistakes on Thursday night, but some moments were bigger than other. Out of all the moments found between 32 picks, Arizona Cardinals coach Kilff Kingsbury’s rejected Narcos set of a home took some of the highest marks of the night.

Kingsbury was briefly shown lounging in a very luxurious home while watching the draft unfold, and it quickly drew considerable buzz on social media.

Kliff Kingsbury is the opposite of everyone else in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/is6TIqJg8e — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 24, 2020

And now we have proven it’s a replicable lifestyle if you have some children’s building toys around. Lori Johnston, a lecturer at the University of Georgia’s journalism school, tweeted photos of the LEGO version of Kingsbury’s home, and it’s wildly accurate.

The details here are incredible, starting with the multiple screens on the coffee table and the very Kingsbury-like LEGO mini lounging on the modern couch. This is the perfect home to recreate in LEGO, quite frankly, with modern lines and a very stark outdoor space framed by additional clean lines. It’s also great that the second photo does its best to recreate the view we got on draft night.

There are no LEGO Camelback Mountains here, unfortunately, so there’s some room for improvement. But it’s also a great quarantine project that gets full marks from NFL Draft fans.