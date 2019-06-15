Kliff Kingsbury ‘Spied’ On Texas Tech Players Using Fake Social Media Profiles

College football is very different from the pros in a number of ways. The compensation for athlete labor is probably up at the top of the list, you were to make one. But for coaches making the transition from recruiting to scheming against the likes of Bill Belichick, well, it can be just as tough for a maturing head ball coach as it is a rookie fresh out of a Power Five school.

Perhaps the most interesting of those transitions as we head into the 2019 NFL season is that of Kliff Kingsbury, the Texas Tech coach who signed on with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. Kingsbury has already seen a number of big transitions with the Cardinals, the first of which will be the development of Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray, the top pick in this year’s draft.

Murray’s arrival also came with the departure of Josh Rosen, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins. But if there were any concerns about whether Kingsbury can handle young players, perhaps those were alleviated by the revelation that the best way to keep an eye on them is to spy on them with dummy social media accounts.

