Kliff Kingsbury Might Have Left USC To Pursue NFL Head Coaching Jobs

Getty Image

Kliff Kingsbury was fired by Texas Tech after a 5-7 campaign that dropped his career record to 35-40 with the Red Raiders, including a 19-35 mark against Big 12 opponents.

That career record would, typically, not make one a hotly desired commodity as a head coach. Kingsbury is, however, a brilliant offensive coach and unsurprisingly landed a high profile offensive coordinator gig with USC shortly after his dismissal from Lubbock. It seemed like the perfect situation for Kingsbury to rehabilitate his image for at least a year before either taking Clay Helton’s job in L.A. or eventually seeking out a new head coaching gig.

However, the NFL’s thirstiness for finding the next Sean McVay coupled with the massive success of Kingsbury’s former TTU quarterback Patrick Mahomes has, amazingly, made him a hot head coaching candidate at the next level. Despite a mediocre college record and clearly spending the vast majority of his time concerned with the offense rather than, you know, running the whole team and program, some NFL teams apparently want Kliff to run the show for them in hopes he can bring some of his offensive magic to their team.

The problem has been that USC has blocked Kingsbury from interviewing with NFL teams for head coaching jobs, understandably not wanting their new OC to bounce before he even gets to spring practice. Lately, something has changed, either in Kingsbury’s job status at USC or in USC’s approach to him taking interviews because reports indicate he is taking interviews now, with the Cardinals and Jets both reportedly interested.