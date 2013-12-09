Kobe Bryant’s Return To The NBA Was Star Wars-Themed For Some Reason

Kobe Bryant made his return to the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Staples Center last night. Because Kobe will always be Kobe no matter what we do, his return was set to ‘The Imperial March’ from Star Wars. You know, that song that starts playing whenever Darth Vader enters a room.
One day I hope to be cool enough to have a song play every time I enter a room.
This was his big return tweet, which was … uh, not really vibing with the whole Star Wars gag.
#mixedmessages
Anyway, Kobe’s return to the league ended up being a 106-94 loss to the Toronto Raptors. Maybe Kobe should use the theme from Jurassic Park during his next intro. Better yet, use the melodica cover.
The music choice does make sense. His return was like the movies returned with the prequel: an underwhelming affair that left fans disapointed.
that and it was an away game for the Lakers.
That announcer is the least excited person I’ve ever heard doing intros. Put a little Gavin Loudspeaker in it, dude!