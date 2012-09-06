New Korean Baseball Technique: Elbow Smash Line Drives

I don’t know the specifics of what’s happening here, but here’s the gist: A gent on the Korean baseball team claims he was hit by a pitch, but everyone else in the game/stadium/world saw him lean out and elbow smash the ball. It’s a line drive foul, and one of the most hilariously dirty attempts at a play I’ve seen in a while. It’s like what happens in Derek Jeter’s mind every time the ball misses him by a foot and he collapses to the ground in agony.
What I didn’t expect (because I’m stupid, and apparently just started blogging) is the response of YouTube commenters. I can’t read a lot of them, but the ones attempted in English are a wonderful mix of folky, racist and offensively general. Here are a few of my favorite examples from the last hour.
Question of the day: Does one crummy attempt at baseball cheating officially declare that Koreans are ugly and stupid and should’ve never been born? You make the call*.
*no it does not
[h/t Bob’s Blitz]
But Brandon, they are lier, so are you saying that all lier should be borned? You just know they will be lier forever.
That’s true, I hadn’t taken into consider how much lier.
Ok, here’s my valuable input… that Koren ump is a very handsome man. I’m just sayin!
Wow…I’m amazed that coach just accepted the ruling after the explanation and then walked away. Time for some racism. Koreans are much more polite and nicer and more logical than Americans. If that was an American coach he would do all sorts of gymnastics trying to convince the umpire he’s wrong by reason of his mothers up his ass. I hate Americans, they’re all stupid and ugly and on reality shows!
I am currently living in Korea and they effing HATE the Japanese. For stuff that happened in ww2. I teach kids who are between 1st and 6th grade, and they hate the Japanese just as virulently. And it’s not just the Japanese, but the Chinese too. I had a student tell me that she was taking Chinese lessons from a tutor but her mom fired the tutor because she realized she hates Chinese people. Everyone I know who has taught/lived in either Japan or China (or Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand… etc.) says it’s the same the other way around too. They all hate each other out here.
These cunts like makko735 are obviously JAPs. Look you POS, be grateful that other Asian countries rescued you after you disaster and stop looking down on others at every damn opportunity. BTW, your girls are hideous and your country needs braces :)
Let’s not forget the ad for Pocari Sweat in the dugout of the pitching team.