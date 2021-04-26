Getty Image
Sports

Nihilist Kyle Shanahan On Jimmy G’s Niners Future: ‘I Can’t Guarantee Anybody Will Be Alive On Sunday’

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are, without a doubt, the team everyone is most interested in as the 2021 NFL Draft approaches. With the Jaguars set to take Trevor Lawrence first overall and the widespread assumption that Zach Wilson is going to the Jets, the Niners now control the draft with what they do with the No. 3 pick after trading up.

We know they are going to take a quarterback, but there has been significant debate about which of the three remaining top QBs will head to the Bay Area. Reports have indicated that Shanahan’s favorite QB is Alabama’s Mac Jones, but they’ve also gone to see Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Whatever the case, it seems all but assured that a new starter is headed to San Francisco, which would push Jimmy Garoppolo out the door.

On Monday, Shanahan and GM John Lynch confirmed that they are looking for a new starting quarterback during a pre-Draft press conference.

Naturally, that led to a question about Jimmy G’s future and whether he’d be traded over the course of this weekend’s Draft, and Shanahan decided to take the route of nihilism with his answer.

Well, that is certainly one way to avoid answering a question about trade rumors. Hopefully Jimmy G survives the weekend, whether that’s in San Francisco or being dealt elsewhere, and by Thursday night we will finally learn who Shanahan and Lynch settled on with the third pick. Go Niners, eat at Arby’s.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×