Kyler Murray Has Officially Declared For The 2019 NFL Draft

Getty Image

For the past couple of months there has been the growing expectation that Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray would consider continuing his football career into the NFL rather than committing fully to baseball as had been the original plan after being drafted ninth overall by the Oakland A’s in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Between Murray’s spectacular play and the NFL’s steady offensive shift to fit a style of play that Murray excelled at while at Oklahoma, he quickly climbed draft boards and is now expected to be a first round pick if he were to enter the draft. Still, the $4.8 million deal he signed from the A’s remained quite alluring and given his height there will undoubtedly be questions from teams about whether he can play quarterback in the NFL.

On Monday, Murray made things official, sort of, by declaring for the NFL Draft despite the A’s and Major League Baseball’s late push over the weekend to work out a new deal to keep him in Oakland.