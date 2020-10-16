LAFC’s Jordan Harvey Really Wants You To Vote

Because you have the Internet in some form of fashion, there’s about a 10 million percent chance you are aware of the fact that the world of sports is more eager than ever to get fans out to the polls this fall. If you name a sport, there’s a good chance you’ve seen athletes from that world encouraging people to register, become informed, and participate in the democratic process this year — the NFL has an ad campaign, NBA players championed this cause during their Bubble, WNBA players openly endorsing a primary opponent of one of the league’s outspoken owners who doubles as a United State Senator, etc.

This sentiment has applied to the world of soccer, too. Long a sport that has has players and clubs identify with various political movements, players in Major League Soccer and the National Women’s Soccer League have spoken up in recent years about a myriad of subjects, whether it’s been members of the United States Women’s National Team vocally opposing the president, Black players in MLS forming a coalition earlier this designed to create systemic change on and off the pitch, or numerous other examples.

And of course, because we’re less than a month away from the 2020 general election, voting has been front of mind for a number of individuals. One such person is Jordan Harvey, the veteran left back who plies his trade for Los Angeles Football Club. An L.A. native, Harvey joined the team in 2017 after spending seven seasons up north as a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Leaving the country where he grew up was important for shaping how Harvey feels about politics today. While he’s voted in every presidential election from the time he turned 18 — he would have been in Canada for the 2012 and 2016 elections — his perspective on the importance of participating changed by spending time elsewhere.

“I feel like coming back from the States, you also get, like, a new sense of responsibility in terms of gaining knowledge on different topics like politics, or like voting, or like police reform, like we talked about, social injustice, that maybe in the past when I was younger, I didn’t feel that responsibility,” Harvey told Uproxx Sports over the phone. “But now, being older and coming back from the States, it’s definitely there.”

This has all come to a head as Harvey has become vocal about getting people to the polls, both in the team’s dressing room or in the community as a whole. While LAFC is trying to make this a reality by turning Banc of California Stadium into a vote center and by joining in on the Rally the Vote campaign, Harvey is turning to something with which he’s awfully comfortable: conversations.

It is not hard to see how a conversation about something like politics, a third that many try to touch, can be easy with someone as affable as the MLS veteran. Harvey believes in “an ongoing conversation” with people about the importance of voting — and a number of other issues — in a way that is sincere and empathetic.

“I feel like it’s just an ongoing conversation, whether it be about voting, whether it be about social injustice in this country, it all is tied together, so I feel like that conversation is constantly being had,” Harvey says. “And it’s not about convincing, it’s about more so expressing your ideas, and then listening. I think that’s a really important trait that people are lacking right now, is just listening to one another and having empathy for where someone’s been and what they’ve been through. And then, on the back side of that, learn from it and try to help in any way.”