Lamar Jackson Denied Reports That NFL Teams Want Him To Try Wide Receiver

03.02.18 1 week ago

Lamar Jackson is very good at football, and that was on full display during his time at Louisville. If anything, the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback may have been undervalued during his time at the college level as a result of defensive issues that kept Louisville out of the national spotlight, but in short, anyone who closely followed the sport over the past few years recognized just how dominant he was at a collegiate signal-caller.

With that said, there has been something of a bizarre groundswell concerning Jackson, who measured at more than 6’2 at the NFL Draft Combine, and a potential move to the wide receiver position. This seems to originate with media types doubting his proficiency as a pocket passer, and it came to a head on Friday in Indianapolis.

First, Peter Schrager of NFL Network reported that multiple teams asked Jackson to work out at wide receiver (in addition to quarterback) this week, and as you may expect, that became a significant story line. However, Jackson rather quickly denied that report and any buzz about a position change.

