Lamar Odom Has More Time For His Sex Swing

The Dallas Mavericks traded for reigning NBA 6th Man Lamar Odom because they needed some veteran leadership off the bench, but mainly because they wanted to free up cap space to sign Deron Williams and possibly Dwight Howard. Well the space has been cleared, because Odom and the Mavs have broken up.

Cue the sad reality show music and Khloe Kardashian wiping her tears away with the money of lonely people.

“The Mavericks and I have mutually agreed that it’s in the best interest of both parties for me to step away from the team,” Odom said in a statement to ESPN.com. “I’m sorry that things didn’t work out better for both of us, but I wish the Mavs’ organization, my teammates and Dallas fans nothing but continued success in the defense of their championship.” (Via ESPN)

Odom will be listed as inactive for the rest of the season, which is a smart move for the Mavs, because they can still dangle his expiring contract as a trade piece in the offseason. Odom can be bought out for the very reasonable price of $2.4 million before June 29, which is quite the deal for teams looking to give away money.

Obviously no teams are going to be legitimately interested in a guy who only scored 6 points per game for the defending champs and was constantly distracted by his personal life that includes a reality show with his wife, who is a part of the world’s most fame-whoring family.

Then again, this guy still has a job, so anything is possible…