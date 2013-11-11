Lance Armstrong Wants Us To Feel Bad About All Of The Money That He Has Lost

Senior Writer
11.11.13 13 Comments

Hey, remember last year when Lance Armstrong spoke to Oprah Winfrey in a two-part special and he admitted that in all of these years of swearing to the highest heavens that he never cheated in cycling, that he was actually lying the whole time? Well, this is going to blow your mind. In a new interview with the BBC, Armstrong, who is currently being sued by more people than are actually alive on planet Earth (I think), admits that this whole thing has been really tough on him, and he just hopes that when all is said and done, he receives the same treatment as the other lying cheater scumbags.

But let’s go back to that part about how hard this has been on Armstrong for a second. Hey Lance, sing us a tearjerker, won’t you?

“It’s been tough,” he said. “It’s been real tough. I’ve paid a high price in terms of my standing within the sport, my reputation, certainly financially because the lawsuits have continued to pile up.

“I have experienced massive personal loss, massive loss of wealth, while others have truly capitalised on this story.”

Asked if he regretted doing the interview with Winfrey, he responded: “I was going to have to answer the questions anyway.

“There were plenty of lawsuits in place that would have put me in the cross-hairs.” (Via the BBC)

Oh no, Lance has experienced massive personal loss and massive loss of wealth? Do I even have a GIF that properly conveys my personal response to this hilariously dipshitty quote?

Middle finger F U

Armstrong also thinks that the current inquiry by the UCI could be devastating to the sport, in regard to other bad things that could be uncovered. I assume he means murdered hookers, blood farms and organ trafficking, because not much else will make me stop dismissively wanking at every word out of Armstrong’s mouth.

Around The Web

TAGScheatersCYCLINGGO F YOURSELFLANCE ARMSTRONGLiarsPOOR RICH PEOPLE

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP