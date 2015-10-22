Landry Day: Can A Third-String Quarterback Keep The Steelers Afloat?

Getty Image

As a general rule for success in the NFL, you never want to rely on your third-string quarterback for a win. If you’re dependent that far down the depth chart for such a critical position, something has gone terribly awry. Plus, you probably lose your Super Bowl eligibility once you put in the guy who comes after the guy who follows your main guy. Even unwritten rules have fine print.

But provided that’s not actually the case and Pittsburgh would still be allowed to have Santa Clara-based ambitions come February, then this Sunday shall prove especially critical in this mission. They’re playing a beatable team (the 1-5 Kansas City Chiefs), but they must do so with not Ben Roethlisberger or Michael Vick as their quarterback, but one Landry Jones, who has completed all of eight career passes, all coming in the second half of last week’s 25-13 victory against Arizona, including this 88-yard score:

Jones tallied two touchdowns on the day, so he’s got a pretty good career TD rate as these things go, but the Steelers are in a position where they’re trying to keep their season from fully cratering, and now they must go with a quarterback who just threw his first dozen pro passes ever after spending two-plus seasons riding the bench. But a win against the Chiefs (CBS, 1 p.m.) would put the Steelers at 5-2 heading into their match-up at home November 1 against the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals, who are currently two games ahead in the AFC North. The Bengals have a bye this weekend, so the match-up in two weeks can’t actually be for sole possession of first place, but a win would be critical for Pittsburgh’s chances. These teams will meet again on December 13 in Cincy, and that very well could decide the division.