Landry Day: Can A Third-String Quarterback Keep The Steelers Afloat?

As a general rule for success in the NFL, you never want to rely on your third-string quarterback for a win. If you’re dependent that far down the depth chart for such a critical position, something has gone terribly awry. Plus, you probably lose your Super Bowl eligibility once you put in the guy who comes after the guy who follows your main guy. Even unwritten rules have fine print.
But provided that’s not actually the case and Pittsburgh would still be allowed to have Santa Clara-based ambitions come February, then this Sunday shall prove especially critical in this mission. They’re playing a beatable team (the 1-5 Kansas City Chiefs), but they must do so with not Ben Roethlisberger or Michael Vick as their quarterback, but one Landry Jones, who has completed all of eight career passes, all coming in the second half of last week’s 25-13 victory against Arizona, including this 88-yard score:
Jones tallied two touchdowns on the day, so he’s got a pretty good career TD rate as these things go, but the Steelers are in a position where they’re trying to keep their season from fully cratering, and now they must go with a quarterback who just threw his first dozen pro passes ever after spending two-plus seasons riding the bench. But a win against the Chiefs (CBS, 1 p.m.) would put the Steelers at 5-2 heading into their match-up at home November 1 against the undefeated Cincinnati Bengals, who are currently two games ahead in the AFC North. The Bengals have a bye this weekend, so the match-up in two weeks can’t actually be for sole possession of first place, but a win would be critical for Pittsburgh’s chances. These teams will meet again on December 13 in Cincy, and that very well could decide the division.
Defense is playing better, as well.
“The rushing defense gives 96 per game (good enough for 11th in the league), but you figure that a back as talented as Bell is likely going to get his yards regardless.”
He had 88 last week against a defense that was giving up an average of 98 going into that game. It’s hard to tell what he’s going to do, because if Jones struggles early behind Pittsburgh’s Jekyll and Hyde offensive line, the Chiefs can just go back to stacking the box against the run.
Pretty sure Landry Jones is actually a better passer than Vick at this point.
I gotta agree. Vick’s done a couple good things honestly, but he’s been rather disappointing over-all. As a huge Steelers fan I totally admit that I felt there was no way they would get the last two wins, but here we are. I think Jones is in a good spot against a manageable team for the (most likely) last game without Big Ben. If anything, this obviously proves that Pitt needs to start grooming their next QB, and I think that Jones can fit the bill rather well (so far, anyway).
I believe we’re going to be surprised with Jones
He has watched Big Ben, learning from a great QB
He knows the calls and plays alot better than Vic