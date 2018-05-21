YouTube

The first year of the College Football Playoff brought some excitement to the sport, as it meant the death of the BCS and the first step towards a postseason system that most fans had hoped for for years. Unfortunately, it also brought with it Larry Culpepper.

Dr. Pepper has long been a major sponsor of college football games over the years and they shelled out the cash to be a lead sponsor for the College Football Playoff as well. With that meant a new ad campaign meant to tie in the Dr. Pepper name with the playoff, which brought us Larry Culpepper, a borderline psychopath concessions vendor who insisted the playoff was all his idea in a series of commercials that turned from “kind of goofy if not a little annoying” to “uncomfortable” very quickly.