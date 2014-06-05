Larry David And Charissa Thompson Should Definitely Have Their Own Hockey Show

#Larry David #Selfies
Senior Writer
06.05.14 9 Comments

The Los Angeles Kings trailed the New York Rangers early in last night’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, but the West Coast ended up being the Best Coast after the Kings rallied to win 3-2 in overtime. Among the 18,399 screaming hockey fans in attendance was Curb Your Enthusiasm star and celebrity sports super fan Larry David, who has been no stranger behind the boards at Kings games this season. Also joining him yet again was Fox Sports Live host Charissa Thompson, who decided to cut Erin Andrews out of the action this time and keep David all to herself in another selfie.

But this couple’s (presumably platonic, but if it’s more serious, well done Mr. David) awesomeness wasn’t limited to one photo or even the several other wonderful reaction shots offered by Getty. Instead, Thompson captured David’s attempt at analysis for Instagram, and it’s safe to say that he’s already a phenomenally better sports shouter than Skip Bayless.

You’re a little what, Larry? YOU’RE A LITTLE WHAT??? But that just means we can call their show something like Sports Cliffhangers, and they’ll show everything that happens in the day’s biggest games, except without the results. You’d watch.

Also, I’m not sure what David is so shocked about in this picture…

450091960

Getty Image

… but my guess is that it involved Matt Greene’s nasty gash on his face:

Otherwise, he might have just been horrified by the Kiss Cam:

450091932

Getty Image

Around The Web

TOPICS#Larry David#Selfies
TAGScelebrity selfiescelebrity sports fansCHARISSA THOMPSONLARRY DAVIDLOS ANGELES KINGSNEW YORK RANGERSNHL PLAYOFFSOUCH MY FACESELFIESStanley Cup FinalsSTANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 16 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP