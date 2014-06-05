Larry David And Charissa Thompson Should Definitely Have Their Own Hockey Show

The Los Angeles Kings trailed the New York Rangers early in last night’s Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals, but the West Coast ended up being the Best Coast after the Kings rallied to win 3-2 in overtime. Among the 18,399 screaming hockey fans in attendance was Curb Your Enthusiasm star and celebrity sports super fan Larry David, who has been no stranger behind the boards at Kings games this season. Also joining him yet again was Fox Sports Live host Charissa Thompson, who decided to cut Erin Andrews out of the action this time and keep David all to herself in another selfie.

But this couple’s (presumably platonic, but if it’s more serious, well done Mr. David) awesomeness wasn’t limited to one photo or even the several other wonderful reaction shots offered by Getty. Instead, Thompson captured David’s attempt at analysis for Instagram, and it’s safe to say that he’s already a phenomenally better sports shouter than Skip Bayless.

You’re a little what, Larry? YOU’RE A LITTLE WHAT??? But that just means we can call their show something like Sports Cliffhangers, and they’ll show everything that happens in the day’s biggest games, except without the results. You’d watch.

Also, I’m not sure what David is so shocked about in this picture…

Getty Image

… but my guess is that it involved Matt Greene’s nasty gash on his face:

Otherwise, he might have just been horrified by the Kiss Cam: