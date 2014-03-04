Listen, Bud: The Las Vegas Wranglers Wore Spider-Man Jerseys For Charity

03.04.14

The Las Vegas Wranglers of the ECHL are now officially my favorite off-brand hockey team.

The Wranglers wore Spider-Man sweaters during Saturday’s game against the Idaho Steelheads to raise money for the Children’s Hospital of Nevada at University Medical Center, a charity that (I’m assuming) also helps dead uncles. Here’s how that worked. They’re better than the Tulsa Oilers Batman kits and the Toledo Mud Hens Chewbacca jerseys combined, and yes, I’m just saying that as a total homer for Spidey.

Here’s a pic of the gear from their Instagram:

… and a follow-up pic from the game, which they won 3-1. If I had to be stuck under a bunch of rubble and be motivated to live by thinking of one ECHL team, it’d be the Las Vegas Wranglers.

