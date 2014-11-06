Brain Cancer Patient Lauren Hill Gets Another Life-Win With Her Own Wheaties Box

Lauren Hill, the Mount St. Joseph University freshman battling terminal cancer who played her first college basketball game last week, just scored another life-win: she’s got her own Wheaties box.

Cincinnati’s CBS affiliate, WKRC-12, has the scoop:

Lauren got a care package at home Wednesday, Nov. 5, and inside was her picture on the front and back of a Wheaties box. As far as she knows, it’s just a one box thing. But once General Mills finds out how many people want a Lauren Hill Wheaties box that may change.

She got the surprise after attending basketball practice at Mount Saint Joe Wednesday morning. She just stretched saying her body still hurts but her mind was sharp. Mom did a semi layup for the #Layup4Lauren Challenge.

Lauren said of her Wheaties cereal box, “Well, I didn’t remember at first. Radiation does terrible things to your brain! I said, ‘Oh my gosh, wait till dad sees this!'”