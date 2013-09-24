The With Leather Fantasy Football Support Group Week 3: What The Crap Bomb, Kaepernick?

I had a good feeling that the San Francisco 49ers would struggle a little bit in the early weeks of this NFL season, what with Michael Crabtree and Mario Manningham both not expected to play until at least Week 7. But I thought that Colin Kaepernick would be able to get by with his own two feet, Vernon Davis and Anquan Boldin, and especially Frank Gore, Kendall Hunter and LaMichael James in the running game. I was wrong, because I am almost always a big dumb dummy.
With the 49ers not using the read option, Kaepernick was an absolute mess this week. At first I really thought that Seattle had given him the yips last week, but then I realized that he just had no receivers to throw to. Either way, it was just brutal watching him play this week, and if you were counting on him as a mid-round answer to the elite QBs this season (*points to self, twice*) chances are you’re probably chewing your finger nails off right now.
You Probably Didn’t Stand A Chance If You Played Against: Drew Brees, I guess.
On the other hand, there were no massive performances this week that could have single-handedly destroyed one team’s chances. There were several receivers who definitely could have contributed heavily in destroying someone’s chances, but the question is, “Were they even started?”
The QBs That Probably Broke Your Hearts In Week 3: Colin Kaepernick, Eli Manning, Matt Schaub, Josh Freeman, Joe Flacco, Alex Smith, Robert Griffin III, Aaron Rodgers, Michael Vick, Philip Rivers, Jay Cutler, Andrew Luck, Tom Brady
Kaepernick certainly wasn’t alone this week. However, I had the pleasure of not only starting him but also having Matt Schaub on my bench, so I was screwed from the get-go. And if you’re starting Josh Freeman at this point, well, send me your address so I can get you a nice funeral arrangement, because that’s just brutal. As for the rest, that’s two elites and five borderline elites that didn’t even make it to 10 points this week.
I’ve said it after Weeks 1 and 2 and I’ll say it now – this season is f*cking weird so far.
The RBs That Probably Broke Your Hearts In Week 3: Daryl Richardson, CJ Spiller, David Wilson, Rashard Mendenhall, Stevan Ridley, Ryan Matthews, Knowshon Moreno, Arian Foster, Darren Sproles, Marshawn Lynch, Lamar Miller, Chris Johnson, Doug Martin, Frank Gore
I am thankful every day that I didn’t have the chance to draft CJ Spiller. That’s not to say that I don’t think he can turn it around, but with the way I freak out about RBs each week, I’d be pulling my beautiful dirty blond hair out in clumps right now. But please don’t think that I’m pouring on the salt, friends who have Spiller. Not only did I have to sit Ray Rice this week, but I had to start Stevan Ridley and Rashard Mendenhall.
That raises an important question for a lot of us – what the f*ck do we do with Ridley now? I was “lucky” enough to grab him at my 3/4 round swing (when I should have clearly taken a receiver) but I know that a lot of people probably took him in the second round, and now we’re all watching him lose carries to Brandon Bolden and Legarrette Blount, and eventually they’ll all be moot when Shane Vereen gets back. Honestly, I can’t even give Ridley away right now, but I also won’t drop him to waivers and risk him blowing up next week. If I’m dead, this is exactly what I imagined my purgatory to be like.
The WRs That Probably Broke Your Hearts In Week 3: Hakeem Nicks, Dwayne Bowe, Lance Moore, TY Hilton, Roddy White, Mike Wallace, Eddie Royal, Victor Cruz, Vincent Jackson, Andre Johnson, Brandon Marshall, Randall Cobb, DeSean Jackson, Reggie Wayne, Larry Fitzgerald, Pierre Garcon
Hakeem Nicks is furious with Eli Manning for barely even looking his way this week, and considering Manning was just as awful as Kaepernick, it seems like Nicks might be on to something. I only included Royal because there’s no way that anyone who grabbed him off waivers could have truly believed that he was going to keep putting up multiple touchdowns each week. The rest of these guys should be fine, everyone has their bad weeks.
I’m curious to see how much Mike Wallace benefits from this sudden “good” offense in Miami that features multiple receiving threats. I mean, the Dolphins signed one of the fastest guys in the league to a huge contract and Joe Philbin and Mike Sherman still don’t seem to trust Ryan Tannehill to air it out. As a Dolphins fan, that makes me furious. But if I had Wallace in fantasy, again, all this gorgeous, styled hair being torn to shreds.
The Year Of The Tight End Sputtered
Depending on your league’s scoring, only five TEs scored in double digits this week, and chances are only three of them were actually started. Jimmy Graham is making me look like a complete douchebag schmuck for saying he wasn’t worth a second rounder, and that’s good because this is how he should play. Jordan Cameron continues to be a freak of nature and even had me considering Brian Hoyer as a post-waiver pick-up. (By the way, shouldn’t Brandon Weedon get another shot? He didn’t have Josh Gordon, so this is kind of f*cked up.)
Otherwise, Antonio Gates looks five years younger and Scott Chandler performed how a lot of us thought he might. Beyond that, most of the other TEs were good for what I like to call the “F*ck it, I got 4” points. Hopefully, Vernon Davis will return to be another double digit guy this week so I won’t end up trading Kaepernick for a future 13th round pick.
My team got an A- draft grade. I lost the first two games, and then in the third I was projected to score 102 points and only scored 50. I might be the worst fantasy football guy ever.
No, Yahoo!’s projection engine just blows goats.
ESPN’s is also garbage, I got a d+ ranking and I’m 2 and 1 and if my opponent didn’t have the bears d, tom brady and his one viable fucking target I would be 3 and 0. Well that and if Garcon and Wayne weren’t sandbagging shit bags!
In our league, the person that they say had the best draft is usually always the person with the worst record.
Yahoo! projections do blow, but the guy who got an A+ in my league (and also auto-drafted) is in first place.
What the fuck!?!
I got a C+ grade on my draft and I’m 3-0. Suck it, Yahoo!
I’m 0-3 in one league, 1-2 in the other. I benched Kaep last week in my 1-2 league knowing full well about Seattle. and started him this week thinking its “bounce-back” time……well I bounced my ass to another loss.
Also had Santonio Holmes on the bench (ugh), RG3 on the bench who somehow had twice as many points as Kaep in my league (ugh x2) and Spiller starting…..
i goofed by thinking i’d do well with both owen daniels and the non-owen daniels houston te when i should have kept cecil shorts at the flex spot instead of the non-owen te. left 20+ points on the bench that probably would have won that game for me.
my other league, i don’t even know. i did well snagging the chiefs d, but then everyone else just shat in their boots. and there wasn’t even anyone on the bench i can kick myself over not playing. baaaaaarf.
All I have to say is FUCK the Giants, their shitty QB and their shitty O-line
/started Cruz and Nicks
Well the last couple weeks Eli put up some good stats because of garbage time, but not this week since Carolina went after the NEW YORK FOOTBALL GIANTS like they stole something.
I officially hate Jimmy Graham. He’s the reason I lost by 10 points this week. Well, that coupled with the fact that Adrian Peterson shit the bed and Manning decided to throw a million TD passes to people NOT named Julius Thomas…
Kaepernick may not have a lot of options to throw to but there were some plays where the receiver wasn’t within 8 yards of a defender and Kaep threw it into the ground.
Finley getting hurt killed me along with every single one of my receivers not breaking 8 points. Thanks Boldin, DeSean, and Colston. I benched Cinci’s D, that was a great play on my part. Gio Bernard saved my ass though. I won by 1 point thanks to his 15 point game
I benched Cincy’s D and went with Denver. Kicking myself for that one…
I thought I was gonna be able to pull out the win, despite Reggie Wayne, Arian Foster and Jared Cook putting up less than 15 points combined, since the Bengals D had saved me with 16 points.
My opponent had the Bears D.
I’ve slipped to 2-1 in both of my leagues.
I have Brees in two leagues. I lost both this week. I am the worst.
Brees put up 31 points in standard espn scoring, so its not his fault bro.
I didn’t blame him. I blame me and my badness.
I have Pey-Pey, Shady, C-Hawks D and Matt Prater.
I also (unfortunately) have Desean Jackson, Andre Johnson, Fitty and Owen Daniels. I still broke 100 points, but lost by 5 (ESPN non-PPR league).
I benched Cam Newton in favor of ………
[Door Flies Open]
YA BETTA ASK SOMEBODAYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
…..Philip Rivers. My team most certainly lost.
HUH? WHAT? F*CK YOU?
Prior to this week that wouldn’t have been a bad move consider rivers was putting up monster numbers and newton was looking to get replaced by the kid in his commercial.
Can’t complain too much – I won three of my four leagues, including the two money ones, and in the autodrafted, non-money league, Tony Romo was my only starter in double digits (and the only two players who had double digits on my bench were under 15), and I still only lost by 0.7 points. The league that I had Rodgers in, I also had Green Bay’s defense (26 points, although the guy I was playing got 29 from the Bengals D), AJ Green, and Giovanni Bernard, so that, combined with the Bengals actually winning when they normally would’ve just imploded and lost by 50, actually made it a pretty good weekend for me.
Marshawn Lynch got to the one-INCH line without scoring. TWICE.
I swear I spent the better part of Sunday yelling “WHO THE FUCK IS THAT?” during multiple scoring drives. My neighbor must think I have a girlfriend who cheated on me by participating in a Gang Bang. And she would be wrong on both accounts.
I also pondered benching Spiller for Sproles, and if I had I would’ve won. Eff me.
haha, I like the neighbor misinterpretation idea
My girl and I have speculated about the same thing before, we watch football together and are both really loud with the “YES YES” or “aaaAARRGGHH”, relatively standard I know
but the difference is we live in a SUPER hipster young creative types area of town where I think it’s entirely possible none of the nearby apt-dwellers even realize the significance of Thursday & Monday nights
I have Spiller in my .50/point league. We’re not allowed to drop or trade guys and we can only pick up a backup if the starter gets hurt. That said, I’m rooting for CJ to go down so I can get the guaranteed points from Freddie Jackson instead of hoping they’ll play Spiller more before ultimately being let down.