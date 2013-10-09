With Leather Live Discussion: UFC Fight Night – Maia Vs. Shields

Well, that was certainly a nice little vacation from what felt like nonstop UFC action over the past several months. Of course, it’s also great to have it back now and I would like to tell Dana White and everyone at the UFC to stop making me wait two weeks for punching and kicking, and especially Brittney Palmer. Thank you for considering my mature and well-thought-out concerns.
That said, tonight the No. 4 ranked UFC Welterweight Demian Maia takes on former Strikeforce Middleweight Champion Jake Shields at UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Shields, live from Brazil at 5 PM ET on Fox Sports 1 in a battle to remain relevant in the talent-packed division. Shields entered the UFC with a lot of hype, as he defeated Martin Kampmann via split decision in his debut and was immediately offered a shot at Georges St-Pierre for the title. Naturally, GSP defeated Shields and from there it was all kind of “Meh” as he’s 3-2-1, including a No Contest for a failed drug test. Drugs are bad, dummy.
So what does that mean for either of these fighters with a win tonight? It’s tough to say, really. GSP still has his highly-anticipated championship defense against Johny Hendricks coming up, and if he wins, he’ll either fight Hendricks again (hoping it’s a great fight) or he’ll face No. 2 ranked Carlos Condit for a rematch OR he’ll take on Rory MacDonald. You know, if they decide they could ever fight each other.
That leaves the all-important question: Could Maia actually earn a title shot against GSP or Hendricks with a win tonight? I say yes. Or no. Possibly maybe. That’s how f-ing confusing this Welterweight division is lately. And just wait until my boy Kelvin Gastelum wins a few more fights in a row. We’re talking total clusterf*ck. (Also, imagine if my other favorite fighter Gunnar Nelson gets healthy and keeps winning. I may eventually have to choose between him and Gastelum in the greatest Welterweight fight of all-time!)
But I digress.
As for the rest of the card for UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Shields, you can check our good friend Lobster Mobster’s handy dandy fight primer right here, and my predictions can be read as the fights happen or beforehand if you please. Whichever suits you.
And if you’re wondering if I’m actually going to be watching the fights while the Cardinals are playing in a Game 5, I will. Mainly because I’ll be studying new ways to punch my walls in case they lose later.
Prediction: I’ll take Goodnight all night. *high fives porn store clerk*
Prediction: I’ll take Kamikaze all… shit, that doesn’t work. Both of these guys are coming off of two consecutive losses, but both of Santos’ losses also came in his first two UFC fights. That’s never a great sign. I like Cariaso to bounce back.
Prediction: Cabral should have made his UFC debut on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 2, but he was eliminated due to injury and this will instead mark his debut. You know my rule, though – no picking fighters making their debuts. They’re heartbreakers. So I’m going with Mitchell.
Prediction: Oh great, another versatile welterweight with an impressive winning streak. Alcantara it is.
Prediction: This is my pick for Fight of the Night, which I know is ballsy with bantamweights, but both of these guys are electric. I’m going with Dillashaw though.
Prediction: Two talented fighters that have been around for a while, but I think Palhares has lost a few steps in recent months, as evidenced by his two consecutive losses, so I’m going with Pierce.
Prediction: Burnsy UFC Rule No. 12 – Don’t ever pick against The Mexecutioner. It’s the best nickname in the world, even if he’s not the best fighter.
Prediction: Can I pick No Contest? No? Okay then I pick Silva and it will count even after he fails a drug test.
Prediction: I’m picking the Stun Gun every time. But I’d also like him to consider the nickname “Fun Hyun.” It’s a delicious idea.
Prediction: Maia. Why not? Why wouldn’t we want an even greater log jam at the top of the division? It would just lead to my idea for 10-MAN WELTERWEIGHT BATTLE ROYALE!!!
“Grueling”? Understatement magnitude 10.0
This match is what “Safety Human Bumper Cars” would look like.
How fucking boss would it be if one of these guys threw a hissy fit and jumped out of the ring and walked off?
I have always really liked this GNR song for some reason.
Oh yeah, this is definitely “LET’S ROLL!” in rock and roll form.
This one and “Right Next Door to Hell” are like my favorite, “GRRRRRR NEED TO GET MOTIVATED!” songs.
On the plus side, you guys can listen to GNR if you want to!
I so don’t want to be that guy who complains about technical fights like this, but *whiny voice* YOU GUYSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
*muffled stuffed mouth voice* RRRMMMM MOT ME. *gulp*
Fek: Who ate my gagh? I was saving that.
Here’s some PM…
Dude, just PM me next time, I don’t mind whining like a little cunt.
This is really anticlimactic after the last fight.
Sooooooo…this is a fight on tv.
Seriously, Linkin Park is the worst ring music short of Nickelback. Maybe POD or Crazy Town, too. But it’s definitely in the Bottom 5.
FUCK YOU! SUCK MY FUCKING DICK!
Best entrance music available on Earth? Guns n Roses – Get In The Ring
OK Kim, I guess you can keep your nickname.
Yeah he lived up to it there.
Damn that was pretty
BOOM goes the dynamite!
Annnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnnd that’s how you earn a KO of the night.
And not only that but he got the unnecessary hammer fist in, too.
Yeah, I haven’t seen a dude get dropped that hard in a while!
God damn.
That was awesomg
Jesus Christ!
I’m looking at the Silva/Kim weigh in slide and wondering if Erick Silva named his dick Jesus.
I wish more fighters that I’ve never heard of would call out Chael Sonnen.
I wish Uriah Faber would. For some reason I just hate the fucking guy. Can’t explain it.
Every time I see this NOS commercial…
Are there more UFC fighters named Silva than not?
It’s not broken when you can constantly flex it. He was just too tired to chase the guy down. Krispy Kreme miles don’t go 3 rounds
Ugly match, both guys just wanted that fight over.
That has to be one of the sorriest lookin’ endings to a fight I have ever fucking seen.
Yup
How’s that leg Matt?
How on Earth could Silva not finish Hamill off after that hit? It would have been as easy as pulling the feeding tube on Terri Schiavo. They should score him -5 for that fail.
Both those things made make homer Simpson noises
Now he sees a Popeye’s Chicken!
He thought he saw a Krispy Kreme Hot Donuts Now sign out of the corner of his eye and got distracted.
Thiago Silva has been training with Fernando Valenzuela.
fites
Thiago Silva is fat.
I’m so renegade, I put the rice ON TOP of my gumbo. (My wife made gumbo for supper, you see.)
I like Silva, but it’s tough rooting for him as a blackzillian
This fight looks like the first time my brother and I played Street Fighter II against each other.
Hi boys, how the fuck we doin’?
What do you expect for a Wednesday. That dillishaw asuncao fight was good
Decent fights here and there, but VERY midcardy.
Camilla!
Drinking UFC and commenting. This 2014 budget is going to be a hot mess. I just allocated all my shop supplies to “Beltrans”
Are we all waiting to see who pulls the trigger first on “Dong Hyun Kim”?
Apparently finding a Portuguese translator who could dress up a bit was too difficult
That’s not a terrible life plan for anyone.
I just enrolled in Portuguese classes at my local CC
I like it, Vert.
*who’s
Let’s think about this. I’m a dorky college language major who doesn’t do well at home but I roll into Brazil with the UFC and loads of beautiful women most likely hanging around with no idea whose who, so I’m a white guy in a sports coat, maybe I’m important. Score. And I speak the language so they might think I’m even more amazing
These translators seem like the most miserable people alive.
That was a pretty lousy fight.
But two fighters with distinctly MLB last names. What are the odds
Well, I had it 19-19 going into rd 3. I think someone wins split decision.
*less
And there we have it! lol
Legs machetes in Vegas
I was thinking along those lines as well, but I have also seen MMA judging.
Maldonado. Home country
Wow, this fight is toeing “Krustyburglar” status.
Beltran fighting while Beltran is playing??? SPORTS
Nah, because then he’d never bother swinging when it matters. *points at Mets fans, laughs*
Shouldn’t he have to be named Carlos due to your Candy Maldonado rule?
I used to complain about faux Vin Diesel Nos commercials but now I’m sick of GSP. Can’t these companies make five different commercials to constantly rotate ?
Every time I see this NOS commercial, I pray for GSP to kick the fucking director in the nuts.
NOT MEEEEEEEEEE
Thievin’ yo.
He should throw that fucking leg kick every time Fabio goes to circle.
Brazillian Vince!
Anyone named Fabio should be required by law to change it. Especially with a last name like Maldonado. His name should be Candy.
Third rate outfielders only
If this fight goes more than two rounds these guys are screwed. Not a fight with great conditioning
“No more cho-low blows, ese!”
Is it a rule that anyone named Fabio has to have a memorable hairstyle?
“When he thinks I’m gonna wrestle, I’m gonna box him. When he thinks I’m gonna box him, I’m going to SLICE HIS FUCKING THROAT.”
TOO SOON
-Aaron Hernandez
HOLY FORSHAK, LUKE SKYWALKER JOINED UFC???
