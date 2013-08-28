With Leather Live Discussion: UFC On Fox Sports 1 – Condit Vs. Kampmann 2

I don’t know what we did to deserve some random free fights on a Wednesday night, but I’m always down for some mid-week UFC on Fox Sports 1 Fight Night action. See, Fox Sports 1? Give the people some free fights – with a pretty good if not great non-title main event – and the ratings will follow. After that, we can start incorporating the UFC into all of the network’s shows, culminating with a show devoted to Chael Sonnen delivering all New York Yankees news. I think that would actually break the Earth.
Tonight’s main event features Carlos Condit and Martin Kampmann in a rematch of their 2009 UFC Fight Night match, in which Kampmann emerged victorious with a split decision. Condit’s been on a bit of a slide, after he lost his title fight against Georges St-Pierre at UFC 154 last November and his No. 1 contender fight against Johny Hendricks at UFC 158 in March. Still the No. 2 ranked welterweight, Condit could jump back into the title conversation with a win over Kampmann, who is currently ranked No. 6.
Like Condit, Kampmann is also coming off a loss to Hendricks, so both of these men will be looking to reestablish themselves as the potential next contender to the winner of the GSP/Hendricks title fight at UFC 167 in November. As for the rest of the card, check out our good friend Lobster Mobster’s predictions and fight primer, and my own after the jump.
Then make sure to join us for the online fights starting at 5 PM ET, followed by the preliminary fights on Fox Sports 2 and then the main show at 8 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Prediction: Abel Trujillo looks like the kind of athletic fighter that could kick pretty much everyone’s ass, what with his collection of manly tats and serious scowl. But until he fulfills that destiny that I’ve unfairly created for him, I have to pick him as a winner with caution and concern. He gave me concern after his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov, but I think he turns it around here with a big, convincing win over Bowling.
Prediction: Both of these guys look like they’re meeting over a disagreement that started inside a Buffalo Wild Wings, so I’m not expecting a Fight of the Year contender. I’m going with Alloway, because I’ve admittedly never heard of Cummings.
Prediction: Come on, you always take Head.
Prediction: Darren Elkins looks like he could win the UFC’s Ashton Kutcher lookalike contest every year. That said, I’ll take him over Hioki.
Prediction: I’m taking Thatch with the even bolder prediction that this will be the Fight of the Night. That’s just my Cheez-It filled gut talking right there.
Prediction: While I truly appreciate a good rhyming nickname like “Dylan the Villain,” my imaginary money is on Papy in this fight.
Prediction: Bubba Watson has kind of soured me on the name, so I’m going with Tavares for purely superficial reasons.
Prediction: I’ll take Goyito all day long in this one.
Prediction: While Whittaker has momentum in his favor coming off two consecutive wins, Court McGee has two other things going for him – an awesome beard and no star tattoos. Why I’m not on TV offering analysis, I still don’t know.
Prediction: I’m a big fan of Gastelum, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 17, so I’m going to keep picking him until he lets me down, which I hope is never. Unlike Uriah Hall, who I will never pick to win again.
Prediction: Cerrone made a huge fan out of me last year, when he defeated Melvin Guillard at UFC 150 and earned both Knockout of the Night and Fight of the Night honors in the process. Of course, he then lost to Anthony Pettis on kicks, but I predict he bounces back here and takes the W.
Prediction: Again, both guys are coming off losses to Johny Hendricks, which is like losing to a Super Bowl contender, so this fight is up for grabs. However, because I’ve now put myself in the position of recklessly making predictions, I’m going with the underdog in Kampmann.
Great night of fights, see you Saturday guys.
Is this being filmed on vhs and are they reusing an old tape?
Huzzah Condit
Vincey: 7-4
Burnsy: 6-5
Mobsy: 6-5
DAMN YOU MANCINI
Condit is a scary dude.
Kampmann needs to buy a damn treadmill. And also learn how to protect his face from strikes.
He has decent take downs and nice knees but that’s been about it tonight
Kampmann’s head is a shade of pink I’ve never seen.
I called it punchies pink
Trying to think of the right horror movie to match it.
Don’t know why; don’t know how. But there is something very satisfying about being able to take a piss off your deck and watch the fights at the same time.
Fuck-em!
True but try telling that to everyone on the playground down below.
I have bottles to piss in. So im good.
Guhhhh, wrestlefucking with little follow up. Damn it Kampman
I hope IT’S TIIIIIIIMMMMMEEEEE!!!!111ONE is the way Bruce Buffer asks his wife for sex.
I didn’t know Martin Kampmann hung out with Dick Gregory.
Vincey: 6-4
Burnsy: 6-4
Mobsy: 6-4
WHO’S GONNA BE 6-5 AND WHO’S GONNA BE 7-4?
Whatever happened to Kendall Grove?
He was good he just has a glass jaw.
Hes awful these days. Hes running the circuit. Losing most fights.
Not sure, but he’s pretty middling these days.
Not a good sign; already 10pm and I already finished off a magnum of red wine. Going to be a rough morning.
Who said that? Who the fuck said that? Who’s the slimy little communist shit, twinkle-toed cocksucker down here who just signed his own death warrant?
Is that you John Wayne?
Is this me?
If these two fights go the distance, odds are 6/5 and pick ’em that you say “Screw it” and get hammered.
Not sure if I can root for Cowboy.
Kid rock? Really?
The longer Henderson is champ the more I love that kick highlight
Pretty sure UFC put it up for free on their website, possibly also youtube.
Hope to see a replay of that last WEC fight. Not a Bendo fan.
I don’t like Benson Henderson
Chael Sonnen should offer a course on how to answer interview questions.
Vincey: 6-3
Burnsy: 6-3
Mobsy: 6-3
Knock they guy down, go right to rear naked choke. Gotta love this kid.
aw yeah!!
I just tapped while watching that.
A life insurance policy on your kid gives you a motive to kill him/her. It doesn’t help pay for their college.
Which one is gritty and which one is grittier?
Wow, 2 opposing 30-27 scores. Confirms my suspicions that judges have different sets of criteria to judge fights.
And that judges can be biased. Ive seen worse than that one tho.
How do you put a guy who’s 7’2″ front row on the floor. I CAN’T SEE!!!
Vincey: 5-3
Burnsy: 5-3
Mobsy: 5-3
I think it all comes down to Condit vs Kampmann?
I WIN!
Pitch Black: Tokyo Drift.
Awsome.
Can’t accuse McGee of not fighting through the bell.
Fight of the night.
Until Cerrone.
I’ve never understood that NOS commercial. The fight’s over. Why does dude need an energy drink?
Maybe he’s like Brock Lesnar and doesn’t eat vegetables, and he’s using the NOS as a laxative.
I guess I’m not the only one, ha ha!
Ohhhhhhhh. Nevermind my previous statement.
They make me have to shit too. Or is that the coke?
Yeah they make me need to shit. I think it might have to do with my alcahol problem.
Idk but drinking to many of them just leaves you bloated
brain blood!
thats where having hair would be a good idea. The judges wouldnt see that.
Court McGee looks like a terrorist.
Im giving him the win via beard.
Just realized UFC and rogans show are both on tonight.
Rooting for Whitaker here; just because he knocked out Colton Smith (hate that dude).
Poor guy, already had his sex mask on to celebrate and everything.
At least it hid his tears.
Gotta love those super slow mo shots.
They got it right. Still a tight fight, loved it.
Vincey: 4-3
Burnsy: 4-3
Mobsy: 4-3
ALL TIED UP, GENTLEMANZ
Fantastic 3rd round, kudos to both guys.
Think Mizu won that, on account of Perez not being able to throw any punch but an overhand right.
Mizu had better octogon control (barely), but it could go either way.
It should be Mexican vs. Asian all the time.
In fighting.
Wow, what an escape
I see it as 19 – 19 after two, this round for the win.
Mizuzaki’s is like 2 inches from connecting on those hooks. So close
Throw straight punches, god dammit.
those are for nerds
Oh dey brawlin.
Is that the fireball kid in Mizuzaki’s corner
Is that Rinkin Park?
Ya i just found out today Cause they have a concert here in 2 weeks. saw a commercial and wanted to vomit.
lol really? That’s kinda awful
It could be stone temple pilots. Since that chester guy is there singer on the new cd.
Laughing more than I should at that
OLE!
I dont like this FXX thing.
Me too.
Because they’re all the type of shows that appeal to weirdos like me
Then why are all those on FXX? Those are theyre main comedys.
Nope, FXX is supposed to target whipper snappers, a future third channel is to target the older crowd while FX remains the flagship
I know they are getting league, sunny, archer, and wilfred.
I thought FX was keeping the dramas and getting all the new dramas. And FXX was getting the comedies.
It’s supposed to be age targeted
Because not all the FX comedies will be on FXX.
Why not FX comedy since they are a comedy station. FXX is one X away from a porn station. Which i wouldnt be opposed to.
Agreed, name is weak; but they did also come up with the brilliant name for the channel we are watching now
Two reasons: Jon. Anik.
Just the name. Why not FX2?
Any reason?
Vincey: 4-2
Burnsy: 3-3
Mobsy: 3-3
.500 woo!