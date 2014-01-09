With Leather’s Watch This: Your ‘Goal Of The Week’ Comes To Us From Futsal

#NBA
Senior Writer
01.09.14 4 Comments

That’s right, futsal! *quickly Googles futsal to see what the hell it is* Everyone knows that futsal is basically just a variation of soccer that is played indoors on a half pitch. But just because it’s played on a smaller field doesn’t mean that futsal doesn’t have crazy and awesome goals that we can OOH and AHH over. For example, in a recent match against Gran Canaria (that means large canary), Montesinos Jumilla’s Carlos Henrique Ribeiro scored a goal on a bicycle kick directly in front of his own goal. It’s pretty impressive, so you should watch it on the video that I have.

(H/T to the Guardian)

NBA: Heat at Knicks – 8 PM ET on TNT
NBA: Thunder at Nuggets – 10:30 PM ET on TNT

Maybe Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez can return and vomit on the court, causing Dwyane Wade to slip and finally be called for traveling.

NCAA Basketball
Auburn at Mississippi – 7 PM ET on ESPN2
DePaul at Butler – 7 PM ET on FS1
Memphis at Louisville – 7 PM ET on ESPN
S. Florida at Temple – 7 PM ET on ESPNU
George Washington at LaSalle – 8 PM ET on NBC Sports
Arizona at UCLA – 9 PM ET on ESPN
Marquette at Xavier – 9 PM ET on FS1
Michigan at Nebraska – 9 PM ET on ESPN2
Northwestern at Iowa – 9 PM ET on ESPNU

So much basketball to watch. Better get my fancy stained sweatpants ready.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA
TAGSFUTSALNBANCAA BASKETBALLSOCCER GOAL OF THE WEEKWATCH THIS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP