With Leather’s Watch This: Your ‘Goal Of The Week’ Comes To Us From Futsal

That’s right, futsal! *quickly Googles futsal to see what the hell it is* Everyone knows that futsal is basically just a variation of soccer that is played indoors on a half pitch. But just because it’s played on a smaller field doesn’t mean that futsal doesn’t have crazy and awesome goals that we can OOH and AHH over. For example, in a recent match against Gran Canaria (that means large canary), Montesinos Jumilla’s Carlos Henrique Ribeiro scored a goal on a bicycle kick directly in front of his own goal. It’s pretty impressive, so you should watch it on the video that I have.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(H/T to the Guardian)

NBA: Heat at Knicks – 8 PM ET on TNT

NBA: Thunder at Nuggets – 10:30 PM ET on TNT

Maybe Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez can return and vomit on the court, causing Dwyane Wade to slip and finally be called for traveling.

NCAA Basketball

Auburn at Mississippi – 7 PM ET on ESPN2

DePaul at Butler – 7 PM ET on FS1

Memphis at Louisville – 7 PM ET on ESPN

S. Florida at Temple – 7 PM ET on ESPNU

George Washington at LaSalle – 8 PM ET on NBC Sports

Arizona at UCLA – 9 PM ET on ESPN

Marquette at Xavier – 9 PM ET on FS1

Michigan at Nebraska – 9 PM ET on ESPN2

Northwestern at Iowa – 9 PM ET on ESPNU

So much basketball to watch. Better get my fancy stained sweatpants ready.