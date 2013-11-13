With Leather’s Watch This: Joey Crawford Was A Total Dick To This Ball Boy

Now I’m not an old man by any means, but I’ve been around on this floating rock they call Earth long enough to know two things: 1) NBA referee Joey Crawford is terrible at his job and cares more about people saying his name in any conversation about a game that he calls than the game itself, and 2) We shouldn’t even know the names of sports officials. I don’t mean that second part like, “Refs aren’t people, they’re scum!” as much as I mean that if a guy does his job right, nobody’s going to say things like, “Jim Joyce ruined that baseball game” or “Joey Crawford is a stain on the National Basketball Association.”
That said, here’s NBA referee and grown ass man Joey Crawford holding up a professional basketball game so he can stare down a ball boy. Granted, that ball boy kind of looked like he had an attitude and half-assed his job, but when it involves Crawford, I’d probably give Satan the benefit of the doubt.
Huge tip of the flat-brimmed cap to college basketball for coming out swinging last night. I can’t remember a season that started out with as much excitement as was offered up last night, with Kansas pounding Duke and Michigan State making sure that Kentucky’s term as the top team in the country was a short one.
Since when do we have two MAC games on at the same time on a weeknight? You don’t pit MACTION against MACTION, ESPN. That’s how rips are formed in the space-time continuum.
Here is a Tweet from the Hawks, bragging about the offense…
How many teams have scored at least 102 points in every game? Oh that's right…just one pic.twitter.com/XE1OvLkX2b
— Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) November 12, 2013
… of a 4-3 team. Of course, if the playoffs started today, the Hawks would be a 3 seed, so I guess they should brag away. Isn’t that right, Kate Upton?
This is just stupid, people are nuts about sports and they’re going to blame the officials even when their call is correct. It doesn’t matter how much experience or knowledge an official has, someone who has sat their fatass on a couch watching games long enough believes that they are the expert, that they know more. People will continue to know officials names regardless of their skill level because they are looking for who to blame, period.
I agree with you to a certain extent with certain fans, but there are plenty of us who respect officials and think they do the best they can. However, Crawford needs to go.
Crawford whole shtick is to make the game about him as much as possible. Players openly talk about him holding grudges against players for years after an incident. That kind of guy shouldn’t be a ref. I’m tuning in to watch great players do amazing things, not watch a bitter old man remind everyone how important he thinks he is.
This dudes from my hometown. Might be one of the top 5 pricks I’ve ever encountered