The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Models Tell Jimmy Kimmel What It’s Like To Be Gorgeous

For the 50th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, no real surprises were offered in regard to the cover, as the inclusion of models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and the wonderful Chrissy Teigen served as a simple reminder that whoever gets to lay this issue out has the best job in the entire world. You know who else has a pretty awesome job? Jimmy Kimmel, as the late night host welcomed this year’s three cover models last night to talk about this incredible honor, as well as a whole bunch of other stuff I didn’t pay attention to because Nina Agdal made my heart stop working.

Fortunately, you don’t need me to write about what they talked about, because there are videos that you can watch instead, and then we can talk about whether or not Kimmel could have ever imagined 13 years ago when he was hosting The Man Show on Comedy Central that he’d go on to be the star of his own late night show. Seriously, between being the man who unveiled the SI Swimsuit Issue cover and tonight’s big Guardians of the Galaxy trailer reveal, Kimmel’s working with a solid deal with the Illuminati.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

How many nerds jumped with joy when Aldridge talked about how they sent the issues to their husbands and Agdal responded, “Or no one!” Because I assume that millions of men just became irrationally hopeful, while Leonardo DiCaprio paid a young island boy to pump gas into his orgy yacht so he could embark on a voyage to date Agdal for four months.

And because I can’t turn down an opportunity to showcase a super-intelligent YouTube commenter, here’s “augustthe13th” with his take on true beauty and how he’d handle an encounter with these models:

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, whatever you say, you f*cking loser.