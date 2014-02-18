The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Models Tell Jimmy Kimmel What It’s Like To Be Gorgeous

#Jimmy Kimmel Live #Chrissy Teigen #Jimmy Kimmel
Senior Writer
02.18.14 11 Comments

For the 50th anniversary edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, no real surprises were offered in regard to the cover, as the inclusion of models Nina Agdal, Lily Aldridge and the wonderful Chrissy Teigen served as a simple reminder that whoever gets to lay this issue out has the best job in the entire world. You know who else has a pretty awesome job? Jimmy Kimmel, as the late night host welcomed this year’s three cover models last night to talk about this incredible honor, as well as a whole bunch of other stuff I didn’t pay attention to because Nina Agdal made my heart stop working.

Fortunately, you don’t need me to write about what they talked about, because there are videos that you can watch instead, and then we can talk about whether or not Kimmel could have ever imagined 13 years ago when he was hosting The Man Show on Comedy Central that he’d go on to be the star of his own late night show. Seriously, between being the man who unveiled the SI Swimsuit Issue cover and tonight’s big Guardians of the Galaxy trailer reveal, Kimmel’s working with a solid deal with the Illuminati.

How many nerds jumped with joy when Aldridge talked about how they sent the issues to their husbands and Agdal responded, “Or no one!” Because I assume that millions of men just became irrationally hopeful, while Leonardo DiCaprio paid a young island boy to pump gas into his orgy yacht so he could embark on a voyage to date Agdal for four months.

And because I can’t turn down an opportunity to showcase a super-intelligent YouTube commenter, here’s “augustthe13th” with his take on true beauty and how he’d handle an encounter with these models:

Roll up club

Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha, whatever you say, you f*cking loser.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel Live#Chrissy Teigen#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSChrissy Teigenjimmy kimmeljimmy kimmel liveLily AldridgeNINA AGDALSI SWIMSUIT ISSUEsports illustratedSPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIMSUIT ISSUE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP