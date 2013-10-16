With Leather’s Watch This: ‘Sign Vince Young’ Should Put Texans Fans On Suicide Watch

Via our friend Lana, “Sign Vince Young” is one Houston Texans fan’s plea to ownership to, obviously, sign Vince Young to fill in for the injured pick-6 machine otherwise known as Matt Schaub. So I guess that this is more of a “Listen to This” than a “Watch This,” but either way… hoo boy, this thing is a weird one.

Roll down the windows and crank ‘em up for this one, Texans fans.

Upload MP3 and download MP3 using free MP3 hosting from Tindeck.

NLCS Game 5: Cardinals at Dodgers – Right now on TBS

The Cardinals have a surprising 3-1 lead over the heavy-hitting Dodgers, and that’s no good for the baseball fan police who like to complain about the baseball police. Remember a time when people used to say, “At least it’s not the Yankees”? Whatever. I hope it’s the Cardinals and Red Sox now and every game goes into extra innings.

ALCS Game 4: Red Sox at Tigers – 7:30 PM ET on Fox

Let’s go Sox! I can’t wait to check out what new posts the guys at Bar Stool have after a win tonight.

NHL: Rangers at Capitals – 8 PM ET on NBC Sports

Until any other team reveals fans worth a damn, the Tampa Bay Lightning should get every televised game. Especially if this girl is there:

NCAA Women’s Volleyball: Miami at Florida State – 8 PM ET on ESPNU

Clear my schedule, Linda. I’ve got volleyball to watch.