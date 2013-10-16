With Leather’s Watch This: ‘Sign Vince Young’ Should Put Texans Fans On Suicide Watch

Via our friend Lana, “Sign Vince Young” is one Houston Texans fan’s plea to ownership to, obviously, sign Vince Young to fill in for the injured pick-6 machine otherwise known as Matt Schaub. So I guess that this is more of a “Listen to This” than a “Watch This,” but either way… hoo boy, this thing is a weird one.
Roll down the windows and crank ‘em up for this one, Texans fans.
NLCS Game 5: Cardinals at Dodgers – Right now on TBS
The Cardinals have a surprising 3-1 lead over the heavy-hitting Dodgers, and that’s no good for the baseball fan police who like to complain about the baseball police. Remember a time when people used to say, “At least it’s not the Yankees”? Whatever. I hope it’s the Cardinals and Red Sox now and every game goes into extra innings.
ALCS Game 4: Red Sox at Tigers – 7:30 PM ET on Fox
Let’s go Sox! I can’t wait to check out what new posts the guys at Bar Stool have after a win tonight.
NHL: Rangers at Capitals – 8 PM ET on NBC Sports
Until any other team reveals fans worth a damn, the Tampa Bay Lightning should get every televised game. Especially if this girl is there:
NCAA Women’s Volleyball: Miami at Florida State – 8 PM ET on ESPNU
Clear my schedule, Linda. I’ve got volleyball to watch.
This headline assumes we haven’t killed ourselves already.
I Vince but the University of Texas should just hire him as a recruiter. He’s the only thing that reminds high school prospects that Texas use to be the alpha male of Texas and not behind Baylor and A&M.
Come to UT, we’ll so ill prepare you for your career that you’ll be washed out before you’re 30.
The Raiders should just say Fuck It, and sign VY and Tebow to back up Pryor. THEY’RE ALL THE SAME GODDAMN QB.
Considering how Young’s last game as an Eagle resulted in a pick 6, I support Houston signing this guy to carry on the streak. Pick 6 forever, baby!
The song is actually meant to be funny if you listen to the lyrics:
You can meet him steakhouse
but you’ll probably have to pay
I hear he’s kind of turned in to a bum
Come on now, Ricky
Give him a call
Send him the signal
He’ll throw you the ball
It’ll probably be picked
But you can’t win em all
You know maybe have him stick to the run
But go on and sign Vince Young!
Some more lyrics:
Oh, hurry up now, Ricky
This here’s a race
To stop the abuse from your own fan base
I know they’re kind of dumb
But they’d be hard to replace
And you might as well have some fun
So go out and sign Vince Young!