LeBron Chokes At The Very End Of 2011, Proposes To Girlfriend

LeBron James apparently didn’t learn anything from Michael Jordan.

From the AP:

LeBron James’ first order of business in 2012: Drop to one knee and ask longtime girlfriend Savannah Brinson to be his wife. Yes, she said yes.

At least one of them has a ring now!

Moments after ringing in the new year, James surprised his high school sweetheart by popping the question — letting very few people in on the secret beforehand. He did it at a party both to celebrate New Year’s Eve and his 27th birthday, which was Friday. “My girl, she’s very excited,” James said Sunday night after he and the Miami Heat beat Charlotte 129-90. “She would love to answer more questions about it than me. But she’s happy, my family’s happy and that’s what it’s about.”

Be sure to read the rest of the Associated Press report so you don’t miss out on a national news organization soliciting romantic opinions from both Chris Bosh (“It was nice.”) and Dwyane Wade (“It was very nice.”). Hopefully the wedding party be dressed in nothing but striped sweaters and khakis.

Leave it up to LeBron to not only propose to his girlfriend on a holiday, but on two holidays. Personally, I think proposing to your girlfriend on a holiday is cheating — I know way too many people who decided to double up the ring they bought as a Christmas present. LeBron’s the kind of guy who’d drop an engagement ring in a glass of champagne and tweet about how awesome it is before he’s even given it to her.

In all seriousness, we at With Leather wish LeBron and Savannah have a long, happy, prenuptially agreed-upon marriage filled with love, happiness, and tons and tons of traveling.