LeBron Chokes At The Very End Of 2011, Proposes To Girlfriend

#Miami Heat #Dwyane Wade #Michael Jordan #NBA #LeBron James
Pro Wrestling Editor
01.02.12 2 Comments

LeBron James apparently didn’t learn anything from Michael Jordan.

From the AP:

LeBron James’ first order of business in 2012: Drop to one knee and ask longtime girlfriend Savannah Brinson to be his wife.

Yes, she said yes.

At least one of them has a ring now!

Moments after ringing in the new year, James surprised his high school sweetheart by popping the question — letting very few people in on the secret beforehand. He did it at a party both to celebrate New Year’s Eve and his 27th birthday, which was Friday.

“My girl, she’s very excited,” James said Sunday night after he and the Miami Heat beat Charlotte 129-90. “She would love to answer more questions about it than me. But she’s happy, my family’s happy and that’s what it’s about.”

Be sure to read the rest of the Associated Press report so you don’t miss out on a national news organization soliciting romantic opinions from both Chris Bosh (“It was nice.”) and Dwyane Wade (“It was very nice.”). Hopefully the wedding party be dressed in nothing but striped sweaters and khakis.

Leave it up to LeBron to not only propose to his girlfriend on a holiday, but on two holidays. Personally, I think proposing to your girlfriend on a holiday is cheating — I know way too many people who decided to double up the ring they bought as a Christmas present. LeBron’s the kind of guy who’d drop an engagement ring in a glass of champagne and tweet about how awesome it is before he’s even given it to her.

In all seriousness, we at With Leather wish LeBron and Savannah have a long, happy, prenuptially agreed-upon marriage filled with love, happiness, and tons and tons of traveling.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Miami Heat#Dwyane Wade#Michael Jordan#NBA#LeBron James
TAGSBASKETBALLCHRIS BOSHDWYANE WADEHAPPY NEW YEARLeBron JamesMARRIAGEMIAMI HEATMichael JordanNBA

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP