LeBron James Is Already In Postseason Form

#Miami Heat #NBA #LeBron James
10.15.13 5 years ago

The Miami Heat are visiting the Washington Wizards for some NBA Preseason action tonight, as I’m sure that our nation’s fine elected politicians needed a break from arguing over whose fault this shutdown is, and there’s no better distraction than LeBron James. The self-anointed King/Chosen One shouldn’t even be playing more than a split second’s time in the preseason, but he wanted to give the home fans a little bang for their bucks and shake the cobwebs off, and he did it in perfect LeBron James style.

In the opening minutes of the game, James made basketball look so damn easy with a one-handed alley oop dunk, and then I’m guessing he told his teammates to cover the rest of the game for him, as he drove off in his Ferrari to yet another fancy ass party, where he could literally park wherever the hell he felt like it.

