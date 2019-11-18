LeBron James Thought It Was ‘Fantastic’ To See Kobe Bryant At Lakers-Hawks

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are having the kind of start to a season they hoped after adding Anthony Davis to the mix following a tumultuous first year with LeBron James in Los Angeles. An 11-2 record is good for first place in the Western Conference, and the good times continued at home on Sunday with a 122-101 win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Perhaps the biggest moment of that game came not on the court, but when LeBron James visited with Kobe Bryant courtside and the two players exchanged greetings.

After the game, James commented on how special it is to have Bryant in the building for Lakers games.

“It’s fantastic,” James said according to Harrison Faigen. “It’s a beautiful thing. For me, I grew up watching him, admiring him. I was one of the kids obviously who had the chance to come straight out of high school. He did it, and I was just watching him.

James highlighted how much he means to Lakers fans and how, even at this point in his career, having Kobe’s attention means something.

“It’s just so surreal for me,” LeBron said. “To have a guy like Kobe just take time out of his day, even at this point of my career, is still special.”

James posted about the moment on Instagram after the win, explaining that he wants to make Bryant proud of him and this current Lakers team.

It’s good times, indeed, for Lakers fans in LA right now. LeBron’s happy, Kobe’s happy and the Lakers are winning. When that’s the case, the debate between fans over which player you stan more doesn’t really matter.