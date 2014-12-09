LeBron James Makes A Powerful Statement With An ‘I Can’t Breathe’ Shirt Ahead Of Tonight’s Game In Brooklyn

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving voiced their support for Eric Garner, a man who was tragically killed during an arrest by New York City police officers in June, with “I can’t breathe” shirts ahead of tonight’s game in Brooklyn. The phrase is in reference to Garner’s last words before dying.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver shared his thoughts with Yahoo’s Adrian Wojnarowski:
“I respect Derrick Rose and all of our players for voicing their personal views on important issues but my preference would be for players to abide by our on-court attire rules.”
James and Irving join Derrick Rose and Reggie Bush as players who have come out publicly in support of Garner. Bush said today in an interview with 97.1 The Ticket that he received support from his mother, a former police officer with more than 20 years of his experience.
Peaceful protests continue around the country after a New York grand jury decided not to indict officer Daniel Pantaleo. A federal investigation spearheaded by the Justice Department and Attorney General Eric Holder is still ongoing.
And that statement is:
“Please love me!”
I don’t think I can emotionally deal with him wearing that shirt. Too much power.
Ooohh he’s so brave! A shirt!
HE WORE A SHIRT
I’m all for this statement, actually… but comic sans?
Cleveland is about two decades behind in terms of culture and technology, so it’s still quite popular there.
His PR guy told him “CHILLER” would have been too much.
God damn it with this Andy Isaac guy. FUCK!
What’s your issue Dustin?
What “powerful statement” would you be referencing?
Nothing says powerful quite like Comic Sans.
Someone elect this man to the Senate.
Rose did it!
I think we need to redefine “powerful statement”. There used to be a time when celebrities actually took a vocal stand on social issues. Now they live in fear of their corporate masters and only occasionally act out in passive meaningless gestures.
Oh you mean when like Michael Jordan spoke out on social issues and stuff?
Has ‘speaking out on social issues’ simply devolved into a black shirt with Comic Sans on it?
Some celebrities still take a public stand, but then they get mocked and shouted down by people (see Russell Brand, The Dixie Chicks, plenty of others).
In honor of the power of that shirt I am now going to start selling #ICantLebron t-shirts.
My “You Were Caught, Don’t Fight Police” shirts aren’t selling. Maybe if I block out the word “Don’t” with a middle finger.
“You Were Caught” [Middle Finger] “Fight the Police” – in Garamond font.
Should buy a supply
I fart in elevators
Give them out after