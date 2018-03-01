The Mostly Irrational Case Against The Sixers Signing LeBron James

Getty Image

The case for the Philadelphia 76ers pursuing LeBron James in free agency is really simple. He is LeBron James. He is one of the five or six best players in NBA history. He has taken his team to the NBA Finals seven years in a row, occasionally by sheer force of will.

Even in his 30s, he is still putting up numbers that are insane, which pair nicely with the consistently insane numbers from the rest of his career. Sometimes I go look at his Basketball Reference page and just laugh and laugh at how big the numbers are. It doesn’t even look real. He has a very real chance to finish in the top 10 all-time for career points, rebounds, and assists. That’s just crazy.

Point being: LeBron James is pretty good.

And if the Sixers can woo him, well, that would be a pretty big deal too, especially considering where the franchise was just a few seasons ago. I don’t know how many of you actually watched the team play in the full-on Process era, but it was … something. It was fun in its own little way, because every game was David vs. Goliath and you could get stupid excited about the team winning a home game against, like, the Nets, but it was not good basketball.