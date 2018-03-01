The Mostly Irrational Case Against The Sixers Signing LeBron James

The case for the Philadelphia 76ers pursuing LeBron James in free agency is really simple. He is LeBron James. He is one of the five or six best players in NBA history. He has taken his team to the NBA Finals seven years in a row, occasionally by sheer force of will.
Even in his 30s, he is still putting up numbers that are insane, which pair nicely with the consistently insane numbers from the rest of his career. Sometimes I go look at his Basketball Reference page and just laugh and laugh at how big the numbers are. It doesn’t even look real. He has a very real chance to finish in the top 10 all-time for career points, rebounds, and assists. That’s just crazy.
Point being: LeBron James is pretty good.
And if the Sixers can woo him, well, that would be a pretty big deal too, especially considering where the franchise was just a few seasons ago. I don’t know how many of you actually watched the team play in the full-on Process era, but it was … something. It was fun in its own little way, because every game was David vs. Goliath and you could get stupid excited about the team winning a home game against, like, the Nets, but it was not good basketball.
This is stupid. The only person who would benefit fro this pairing would be Lebron himself. He would completely stunt Simmons development considering the have the same skill set, and he is not going to turn into a spot up shooter. Ever. Period. The Sixers are in a great spot right now, their title window should be opening as the Warriors is closing, no need to try and speed it up and disrupt the chemistry they built on all year.
If playing with a Hall of Fame all time great stunts your growth you don’t have much growth to go…LeBron would free Ben up to grow his game in other areas. LeBron also benefits from not having to be the only playmaker versatile defender playing 40+ mins a night because Ben can handle that part too…
Sixers would just need reliable shooters in their line ups and they are just as good as most teams not the Warriors with the caveat being Warriors have no answer for a healthy Embiid if they can’t double him and they have to worry about to big ass dudes looking over the entire floor for lanes to cut and open players…it makes basketball sense.
Um, you serious? Do you honestly think taking the ball out of one of your future franchise cornerstone’s hands for the next 3+ years won’t stunt his growth? Come on man, it’s great for growth to have a savvy vet in the locker room so you can pick their brains, not to have one taking your role on the team and expecting you to defer while you play to your weaknesses instead of your strengths. I 100% agree with the Sixers only needing to add reliable shooters, so why are we talking about Lebron here? Reliable shooter is just about the only tag you CAN’T give Lebron. They would benefit much more from a prime PG, Kawhi or Klay than an old Lebron. Having two point forwards who range from awful 3 shooter to below average 3 shooter makes about as much basketball sense as New Orleans having 2 centers(AD should be playing full time C). No need for overlapping skill sets. Simmons IS the new Lebron, they don’t need the old one too.
The worst part about the process is that the Sixers weren’t a sorry team before. The Igoudala/Jrue Holiday teams were exciting, they played D…there pushed the Celtics to 7 games…THEN they went and gambled their future on Andre Bynum…that was what buried the franchise into this process of rebuilding as Andre didn’t care and his body fell apart.
The worst part was watching them dump guys for nothing that first couple years…
Certainly weren’t a sorry team but they were headed for a first round exit before Rose went down. The Celtics series was fun as hell, almost as much as the Heat/Celtics series next round, but you can’t honestly think that was a championship caliber team, can you? Always fun to watch an 8 seed compete with the top teams but they were still an 8 seed and they still lost. These days it comes down to whether or not mediocrity and first round exits are okay for your team and fanbase, Hinkie didn’t think so and I’m inclined to agree with him. If they went all in on a roster that’s good enough to lose to an old Boston team in 7 games they would be a HELL of a lot worse off then they are now. Imagine if they just stood pat with the pick they had and grabbed Tatum over Fultz and still had that Lakers pick for this year. The Process clearly worked just fine and everybody in Philly should be thanking Sam Hinkie. If only the Colangelo’s had the same patience.
But look at them today. Holiday is solid but Iggy is on the downside of his career. When they were in Philly they would never have gotten by Miami so might as well start the process…
As someone who lived through Lebron 1.0 and the Return and as someone who doesn’t want Lebron to leave Cleveland a second time, the only team I’m ok with him leaving to is the 76ers.
Controversial but fabulous