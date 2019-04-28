Getty Image

Sunday’s slate in the world of English soccer featured a match that had major title implications in the Premier League — Manchester City knocking off Burnley, 1-0, to go to the top of the table — and a pair of matches which could go a long way in determining how the top-6 shakes out, with Leicester City throttling Arsenal, and Manchester United and Chelsea playing one another to a draw. However, none of those are nearly as important as the English League Championship match between Leeds United and Aston Villa, because neither of those involved a gigantic brawl and a squad allowing an uncontested goal.

Here’s what happened: In the 72nd minute of a 0-0 draw, Aston Villa’s Jonathan Kodjia went down after a challenge. Since it wasn’t a head injury or something that appeared to be serious, the official didn’t have to stop play, but usually, the opposing team will kick the ball out of play as a show of good sportsmanship. Aston Villa’s players appeared to think Tyler Roberts of Leeds was going to do this, so they took their foot off the gas momentarily.

Roberts, however, played a ball through to one of his teammates, Mateusz Klich, who continued towards goal and slotted a ball in the bottom corner. Just about everyone in a Villa shirt lost their minds over this, and in response, we got a kerfuffle.