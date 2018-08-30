This Lego Recreation Of Auburn’s ‘Kick Six’ Against Alabama Is Perfect

Twitter/@goldyeller

College football’s first full weekend is rapidly approaching, with games kicking off on Thursday night and running through Monday. Unsurprisingly, two of the nation’s top teams are Alabama (ranked No. 1) and Auburn (ranked No. 9), and both of them will be action in big non-conference, neutral site games on Saturday — we have gambling picks on both of those games here.

Auburn and Alabama have been the only two teams to represent the SEC West in the conference championship game since 2012 (Alabama four times and Auburn twice), and this year figures to be no different. The Iron Bowl at the end of the season tends to be the most important game on the SEC West regular season schedule for determining a division champ, with Auburn winning last year.

The most memorable moment in Iron Bowl history took place five years ago, and with that milestone anniversary you can bet there will be some looks back in both video and written form about the magical night that brought us the Kick Six. That moment will forever go down in college football lore, when Chris Davis took a missed Alabama field goal back 109 yards for a touchdown as time expired.

The first of this year’s remembrances of that night is also likely the best, and comes from stop-motion animator Jared Jacobs, aka @goldyeller on Twitter, who made an absolutely incredible Lego recreation of the play.