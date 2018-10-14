Leonard Floyd Got A 15-Yard Penalty For Suplexing Danny Amendola

10.14.18 42 mins ago

@big_business_ on Twitter

[record scratch] So you’re probably wondering how Danny Amendola ended up looking like that, about to get suplexed by not one, but two members of the Chicago Bears. Well, for starters his quarterback today was Brock Osweiler, who somehow found himself at the helm as Ryan Tannehill’s seventh consecutive breakout season was interrupted by a shoulder injury.

That left Osweiler and the Dolphins to face a Bears team that, well, clearly isn’t messing around on defense. And early in the first quarter on a second and 7, Osweiler thew a ball to Amendola over the middle and ran right into Leonard Floyd, who decided that tackling the slot receiver simply wasn’t enough.

Simply put, Floyd tried to suplex Amendola all the way to hell, picking him up and then throwing him down to the turf with a little help from another Bears defender.

TAGSBrock OsweilerDANNY AMENDOLA

