Getty Image

The recent crop of running backs to enter the NFL have revitalized a position that many felt was being pushed to the margins. As teams spread out and passed more, the days of a workhorse running back seemed to be in the past, with many teams turning to committees of specialized backs for different situations. However, with the successes of young backs like Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott, each top 10 picks from 2015 and 2016 respectively, along with Le’Veon Bell and others putting up staggering numbers, the running back position is seeing a resurgence.

The 2017 NFL Draft features a number of backs that seem poised to only further strengthen the depth of the position across the league. Dalvin Cook, Christian McCaffery, and Joe Mixon are all exceptionally talented backs with first round talent, but the best known of all of the backs in this draft is former LSU star Leonard Fournette.

Fournette has been a known commodity since high school. He was seemingly NFL ready fresh out of St. Augustine High School in New Orleans, but NFL rules dictated that he spend three years in college before he could take his talents to the pros. After a strong freshman season with over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns, Fournette exploded for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore. Nothing else needed to be proven, but he had one more year to spend with the Tigers.

Throughout his junior season, Fournette battled an ankle injury that limited him to seven appearances, 843 yards and eight touchdowns. He still managed to have some incredible moments, like the Ole Miss game when he ran wild on the Rebels for 284 yards and three touchdowns, but the ankle injury persisted and he eventually had to shut it down for the final game and bowl game.

Now, Fournette is finally ready to fulfill the prophecy foretold in his high school days. The prodigy is now a near-finished product and will finally earn well-deserved compensation for his efforts on the gridiron. On Monday afternoon, three days before the first round began in Philadelphia, Fournette spoke with UPROXX Sports about his draft preparation, learning to embrace protein bars, his rocky last season at LSU, the differences in Les Miles and Ed Orgeron, the resurgence of the running back position, and what we can expect from his draft night fashion choices.