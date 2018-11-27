Getty Image

Week 12 of the NFL season didn’t exactly bring a ton of memorable football to the table and Sunday’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars was, quite honestly, one to forget. However, there were some fireworks in the form of a second half brawl between the two teams and, for their work in the fracas, Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette and Bills defender Shaq Lawson were ejected from the proceedings.

24 hours later, word broke from the NFL that Fournette earned a one-game suspension and will presumably be unavailable when the Jaguars play host to the Indianapolis Colts this week.

NFL has suspended Jags RB Leonard Fournette one game for his conduct Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2018

Given some of the images associated with the fight itself (and the fact that both Fournette and Lawson were throwing haymakers), it isn’t a surprise that Fournette would be suspended. Beyond that, Jacksonville’s season essentially came to an end with the ghastly loss they suffered against Buffalo and, as a result, there isn’t a ton of actual impact when it comes to the competitive portion of the NFL season.

Still, a suspension like this does have a financial bearing for Fournette and, all told, it’s been a brutal season for the former top draft pick as a result of injury, team struggles and this latest hiccup.