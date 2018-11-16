Former LSU Coach Les Miles Is Reportedly Finalizing A Deal With Kansas

Getty Image

Kansas might be the worst football program among college football’s Power 5 conferences. While schools like Oregon State and Rutgers have a claim to that title as well, the Jayhawks are in the sport’s purgatory — basketball is king in Lawrence, and the program has no natural recruiting base from which to grab talent. As proof of this, since its magical 2007 campaign in which the team went 12-1 and won the Orange Bowl, Kansas has made one bowl game and hasn’t won more than three games in a season since 2009.

The school announced a looming coaching change earlier this month, when it was revealed that David Beaty’s fourth year will be his last. After weeks of speculation as to who will take over, it looks like Kansas is swinging for the fences, bringing former national title-winning coach Les Miles to lead the program.