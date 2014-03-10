Let's Meet the Star of The Ultimate Fighter Brazil: 'Face Shoe'

The Ultimate Fighter Brazil’s third season started on Sunday. The main draw, as usual, is the coaches. This time, it’s hated rivals, Wanderlei “The Ax Murderer” Silva and “The American Gangster” Chael P. Sonnen. However, when the roster of fighters was released, one name above all others stood out:
Antonio “Cara de Sapato” Carlos, Jr, a 3-0 heavyweight, with all three wins by first round submission. Why is Carlos Jr exceptional? Because “Cara de Sapato” translates into FACE SHOE which is the most glorious nickname in the entire history of the globe (Even better than last Saturday’s Danny “The Cheesecake Assassin” Mitchell).
Granted, it’s tough to gauge someone’s skill if they’re only fighting whatever’s Portuguese for “can”, but he looks pretty solid. Then again, Face Shoe’s opponents are a combined 1-11 so far, but hopefully Sonnen can use his TUF magic to mold Face Shoe into an unstoppable juggernaut like Kelvin Gastelum.
UPDATE:
FACE SHOE WON HIS ‘GET IN THE HOUSE’ FIGHT BY PUNCHES TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD
Face Shoe, eh? I hope he does well with such a unique nick name.
What in the hell were those ring women wearing? That wasn’t very flattering.
As a proud American of Portuguese descent, I vow to name my first child ‘Meia Orelha’ (Ear Sock), and he will sock people in the ear.