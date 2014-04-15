Let’s Watch Dan Uggla Break The Hearts And Minds Of A Bunch Of Obnoxious Phillies Fans

Oh, Dan Uggla. How could you do something like this?

If you missed Monday’s Phillies/Braves game, you missed Dan Uggla cranking a grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 9-6 win over the Phils. What you also missed was Uggla removing hearts from the chests of the Phillies faithful, stomping on them like you might stomp grapes to make wine, then just straight-up golfing them out of the stadium.

This clip is the gift that keeps on giving. Every time you watch it you can find something new. The “eek!” lady putting her hand up to her mouth. The bro who mouths “oh f*ck” as soon as the ball leaves the bat. The curly-haired blonde lady who stares at the homer in shock and then simply gestures, “welp!”

Here’s the reaction in beautiful, everlasting GIF form.

Let Heartbroken Phillies Bros forever live as the flipside to Yankees Fans Dot Gif.

Here’s one last picture: