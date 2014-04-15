Let’s Watch Dan Uggla Break The Hearts And Minds Of A Bunch Of Obnoxious Phillies Fans

Oh, Dan Uggla. How could you do something like this?
If you missed Monday’s Phillies/Braves game, you missed Dan Uggla cranking a grand slam in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 9-6 win over the Phils. What you also missed was Uggla removing hearts from the chests of the Phillies faithful, stomping on them like you might stomp grapes to make wine, then just straight-up golfing them out of the stadium.
This clip is the gift that keeps on giving. Every time you watch it you can find something new. The “eek!” lady putting her hand up to her mouth. The bro who mouths “oh f*ck” as soon as the ball leaves the bat. The curly-haired blonde lady who stares at the homer in shock and then simply gestures, “welp!”
Here’s the reaction in beautiful, everlasting GIF form.
Let Heartbroken Phillies Bros forever live as the flipside to Yankees Fans Dot Gif.
Here’s one last picture:
:-(
BIG DAN UGGLA AND THE MARVELOUS BARVES GONNA SMASH YA UP, PHILLS!
What exactly makes them obnoxious?
I thought “being obnoxious” was part of the job description for anyone wanting to root for a team from Philly.
The ridiculous gestures they are doing before the grand slam happens, which make their post-homer reactions even better. Also, Philadelphia.
Jesus Brandon…the tired as fuck Philly fan trope?!? I thought you were better than that…and also someone that enjoyed having fun. You’re comment is like the same old boring RVD moves, same shit over and over.
To pull out the lazy as hell Philly joke is weak man. Guess I should be happy you didn’t mention Santa Claus.
the best part of Philly sports fan jokes is how mad and loud Philly sports fans get when you evoke them
take it away, cam’ron!
Fuck you Stroud.
I’m an Indians fan, trust me, I’m fucked enough already.
so much better in super slow-mo
try this again?
Jesus with the Philly hate…. Let’s not talk about the killingS in San Diego or Oakland at stadiums EVERY YEAR. or the Cleveland fan who was harassing a child jets fan just because he was wearing the wrong jersey…. But since we did a bunch of crap 40 years ago and boo players because they are under performing we get The wrap of being “obnoxious” or “bad fans”….
Guess we should all just.start writing letters about our displeasure.
I prefer to think of us as having been ahead of the curve. Seriously, the Santa Claus story is hilariously embellished.
Cam’ron is always appropriate, even multiple times in one comments section
the BAD NEWS BARVES would like a little decorum, Phillies fans!
I like how classy the Philly fans are in defending themselves, like they’re not just PROVING THE FUCKING POINT.
What Phil said. It’s kinda great how they can’t help themselves.
Riiiiight. Cause sports fans of every team/city aren’t obnoxious everywhere, no matter where they’re from. Your socks must smell magnificent!
Context and isolation. In the context of this isolated moment, these fans are clearly obnoxious. If you’re talking about the ones I mentioned in these comments, again, we’re talking about a specific case of fans (in this case Philly fans) being super-obnoxious in their attempts to proclaim that they’ve gotten a bad rap. It’s amusing because said Philly fans are an ouroboros. In this particular case, we’re not talking about fans of other teams, and my socks have fuck-all to do with anything.
birds gotta fly, fish gotta swim
Speaking of an ouroboros, I was simply pointing out the obnoxiousness inherent in your comment about obnoxious fans. What strikes you as obnoxious in that clip? Would you prefer they sit on their hands and not display any emotion? You must be a blast to watch sports with
Leaving aside that there wasn’t any actual obnoxiousness in reflecting upon other comments, what struck me as obnoxious was the inane hand gestures. They don’t really mean anything or convey any emotion.
And yes, I actually am a blast to watch sports with. Something about being witty and insightful paying off. You’ll fill in your own blanks as you see fit, but I think enough has been said on the subject and I’ll just enjoy their pain.
Am I supposed to wear the sins of our fathers? All that same old shit happened 40+ years ago before I was born. I think your shit is played out and obnoxious. and low hanging fruit.
My favorite of the group is the guy that just sits down.
I’ve watched sports in dozens of cities. Philly Fan has his moments, but in terms of making you ashamed to be a mammal, because it means you’ve got something in common with them… Boston Fan is the gold standard.
So who is going to buy Dan Uggla’s new shirt?
Eat
Sleep
Strike Out
Strike Out
Strike Out
Strike Out
Home Run
Repeat
you forgot “Error” sprinkled throughout