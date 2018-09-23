Getty Image

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been something of a disaster to start the 2018 season. It all began with Le’Veon Bell’s holdout in an effort to get a new contract that saw him skip camp, but then not report for the first game of the season.

Bell’s absence continues, and tensions in the locker room appear high as their star back remains at home. Bell’s offensive line was extremely critical of his decision to skip games ahead of Week 1, ripping into him for not being there in a rare instance of teammates speaking out on a fellow player’s contract situation.

Not everyone was against Bell’s holdout, as Antonio Brown voiced support for his fellow star teammate, but Brown himself has been in the news for the wrong reasons recently, including skipping Monday’s team meetings after tweeting about how the Steelers should trade him if people think he’s only good because of Ben Roethlisberger. All of his is happening for a team off to an 0-1-1 start, far below expectations, and on Sunday it was reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the front office has finally decided to at least pick up the phone and listen to offers for Bell.