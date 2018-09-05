Le’Veon Bell’s Steelers Teammates Are Fed Up With His Hold Out

Getty Image

Pittsburgh Steelers star running back Le’Veon Bell has still yet to report to the facility as the team gets ready for a Week 1 matchup with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Bell is holding out for a new, lucrative long-term contract, but has yet to reach an agreement with the team and will continue to sit out until something is worked out. In the meantime, Pittsburgh, with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, will have to press forward without their star back as he looks to get paid.

Often times, players will side with their own in these situations, understanding the nature of the NFL and the necessity of capitalizing on value when possible to get the most guaranteed money, because NFL careers are so fleeting. However, in Pittsburgh, it’s clear the locker room isn’t fully behind Bell, as there was the expectation that he would, at the least, return for Week 1 after skipping camp. Instead, Bell’s agent made a public TV appearance Wednesday to note that an agreement still hadn’t been reached and Bell would continue to “protect” his value by sitting out until a deal is done.