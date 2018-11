Getty Image

The Le’Veon Bell saga in Pittsburgh has no signs of ending. This is bad news for the All-Pro running back, because he has until this upcoming Tuesday to report to the team. If he does not, he won’t be eligible to suit up for the team this season, costing him an entire year of football.

As it turns out, it’s unlikely that we’ll see Bell take the field this season, according to a report by Adam Schefter of ESPN.