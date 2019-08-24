A Terrifying Lightning Strike Injured Spectators At The Tour Championship In Atlanta

08.24.19

Twitter

There’s no sport more dependent on weather than golf, and some bad weather led to a scary moment at the Tour Championship in Atlanta on Saturday. Lightning ended the third round of the Tour Championship early, with play scheduled to pick back up on Sunday.

But the much scarier news is that suspension was not for precautionary reasons: lightning actually injured those on the course and sent a number of spectators to the hospital. Local meteorologists saw the storm coming and warned it could lead to some scary weather.

And NBC cameras actually caught the strike, which hit a pine tree on the course right by a group of spectators. The noise of the thunder here is loud and scary, but the strike itself is what’s dangerous here.

