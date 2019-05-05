Getty Image

Those who watched the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday witnessed history. Maximum Security, the favorite to win the race at 4-1, crossed the finish line first, and those who put their time, energy, and money behind that horse to win celebrated. But thanks to an objection, a lengthy review, and eventually an interference ruling, Maximum Security was disqualified.

Instead, Country House, which entered Saturday with 65-1 odds to win the race, won by nature of crossing the finish line second. It was a stunning outcome, the first time in the lengthy history of the race that the horse that moseyed across the finish line before the rest of the pack was not declared its winner. Here was the moment that will go down in history as being the one that cost Maximum Security a win.