Lindsey Vonn is one of the biggest names for the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang and, on Tuesday, the 33-year-old put together a medal-winning performance in the women’s downhill. Entering as one of the favorites in the race, Vonn was able to make it onto the podium. Sofia Goggia of Italy took home the gold, Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway won the silver, and Vonn walked out with the bronze.
Following the event, Vonn was captured in an interview during which she indicated that her “body probably just can’t take another four years” and, as a result, this will likely be her final downhill race on an Olympic stage.
“at least I didn’t come in fourth” – Lindsay Vonn
