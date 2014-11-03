Porn Star Lisa Ann Called Out An NHL Player For Using Her As A Dating Service

Whenever I feel like damaging myself, I don’t grab a bottle or a syringe or a blade — I put on sports talk radio. About a week ago, in-between commercials for one strip club and a second loudmouthed commercial for another strip club, all the hosts could talk about was Lisa Ann’s relationship with Notre Dame freshman Justin Brent. Didn’t matter the show; it was the only thing the hosts (and the callers) wanted to talk about. Most of the time was spent shouting at and shaming porn stars and student athletes and leprechauns and really, no one ended up looking good (especially Darren Rovell).
So I can only imagine what Bucky and the Jock-Sniff from 3 to 6:09 p.m. are going to have to say about Lisa Ann throwing shade at Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto.
Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld must be so proud that their nonsense term was used by a porn star calling out an NHL player who tried to use her to hook up with her friends. That’s the real influence of Seinfeld. Anyway, I’m sure this is the last time Del Zotto will hear about any of this, and no Rangers fans will make signs mocking his “dating profile” when the Flyers play in New York.
Damn… Flyers can’t even score with porn stars.
This is gonna be a long year.
Stick with the Dan Patrick and Rich Eisen podcasts. No yelling and no meatheads. It’s sports talk for people with perspective in their lives.
Yeah, but Dan Patrick sounds like he’s been hanging out with Olberman for too long. He’s such a smug sounding prick
Bill Burr discusses football on his podcast every monday. He hates sportstalk so much that after making fun of them and the way they talk, he’ll apply that way of talking to whatever else he’s talking about sometimes lol.
His passive aggressive take on the Yankee’s 2009 World Series win is pure brilliance.
If anyone needs proof this girl is supplementing her porn income as a high priced escort…here it is. You don’t ask a hoe for a hookup.
No one needs proof of a porn star escorting, it’s their default mode. The real work is in finding one that doesn’t.
This isn’t proof. Though, it’s not uncommon for porn stars to charge a fortune as as escort.
There’s a reason those of us in Section 210 of the Garden call him Delzaster. Rangers are down to four healthy defensemen (only 2 of them any good), and I’m still glad this guy is long gone.
Yeah, it’s always weird when a guy with so much talent losses it all over night. In his case it’s 45% Torts and 55% his partying ways. Unlike Alex Edler of the Canucks where it is 93% Torts and 7% personal issues.
I don’t blame him. I would prefer to get a hooker that was actually hot and not just beginning menopause too.
She is desperate for attention these days.
Not according to these…
Well “MILF” in the porn world starts at 29.
Multiple twitter posts about this make her sound cray cray, jus’ sayin’.
No, they’re necessary because of twitter’s character limit. She’s crazy in other, unrelated ways.
She sounds crazy just from these tweets.
@ Middlehead
Thanks for explaining how Twitter works. #forfucksake
Can confirm her craziness “in other, unrelated ways.”
Yeah. A few would’ve been fine, just to tell the story without resorting to a TwitLonger or something, but she goes on too long. The thing about setting up a profile for him and the whole “LOL @ being ignored” thing… spaztastic.
Disagree. Not saying she isn’t crazy, but, this isn’t it
Is she not getting a lot of work because she is in the sports news quite a bit lately…
Could be by choice, though. Vacation? Health issues, etc
I think Ava Adams is taking all of her work.
Mike Francesa wouldn’t talk about this…he doesn’t talk hockey.
Red Pill Crew is in the house
“You SEE! THIS is a cationary TALE about what happens when a promising NHL bluechip PROSPECT gets into relationships with pornstars. Michael Del Zotto’s talent went away, folks.”
–How I assume Darren Rovall talks–
I could care less about the story, I just came here to search the video of the photo
I could care less=You do care.
Yeah. Porn Stars aren’t Cray Cray. They have no issues at all, going into the ‘biz.’ In fact, I’ve read that 90% of Porn Stars are college grads, 95% come from two parent families and only .02% have been molested by a family member.
She’s not crazy at all.
Having parents and an education doesn’t mean much when it comes to mental health. I’m not saying they’re all crazy, just most. However they do seem to be excellent at telling themselves this is a really good life choice and something they really want to do. So at least there’s that. It’ll help when they hit 65 and wonder if life is supposed to be little more than a big sack of dicks.
“Yadda yadda yadda” was term commonly used before “Seinfeld”…
Lisa Ann got her some dark meat, now she’s all ungrateful that the NHL guys bug her. Seriously tho, how screwy is it to ask a girl you’ve already slept with (allegedly) to hook you up with like every chick she knows?
Maybe Lisa Ann’s bad in bed when the camera’s off, but asking to run thru her friends until she airs you out on twitter? Doood.
There really should be more porn on ice. My nipples are hard just thinking about it. #thecuntingedgestarringpeternorth
I don’t see what the problem is. According to her movies, Lisa Ann’s friends, daughters, neighbors, students and gardeners are all super friendly.
doesn’t it seem a bit screwy that a chick who chose to have sex as a career is calling someone else thirsty?
Lisa Ann is fantastic.
No offense, but this was not what I had in mind when I Googled “Lisa Ann Shocker”.
Luckily, there are a couple more choices in the results list for me to peruse…
Is it bad that as soon as I opened up the post I go “Hey April O’Neil…”?
I’ll see myself out now.