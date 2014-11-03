Porn Star Lisa Ann Called Out An NHL Player For Using Her As A Dating Service

Whenever I feel like damaging myself, I don’t grab a bottle or a syringe or a blade — I put on sports talk radio. About a week ago, in-between commercials for one strip club and a second loudmouthed commercial for another strip club, all the hosts could talk about was Lisa Ann’s relationship with Notre Dame freshman Justin Brent. Didn’t matter the show; it was the only thing the hosts (and the callers) wanted to talk about. Most of the time was spent shouting at and shaming porn stars and student athletes and leprechauns and really, no one ended up looking good (especially Darren Rovell).

So I can only imagine what Bucky and the Jock-Sniff from 3 to 6:09 p.m. are going to have to say about Lisa Ann throwing shade at Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

The most annoying texter in the history of my life has been.., hands down @MichaelDelZotto … Shocker right! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

Yes, @MichaelDelZotto the STUD NHL player… For some reason he thinks I am a dating service and will arrange dates for him. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

Strange, most guys want to date me, not use me to find other dates but OK.. I have asked him for 2 years to stop. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

So girls,… Do me a favor… Just to do the kid the favor and get it out of my hands @MichaelDelZotto is looking for dates, lots of them! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

Wait now.. Maybe today I should build a "dating profile" for @MichaelDelZotto here on Twitter. Girls who want to date him can follow him! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

What specifics should we put on @MichaelDelZotto Dating Profile on twitter? I have never made a profile like this before, so.. hummmm — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

HA HA HA I have been #Blocked @MichaelDelZotto Blocked me.. I'm actually laughing out loud. hysterically.. Maybe he will leave me alone now! — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

short story… It all started about 2 years ago when I was hosting an event @MichaelDelZotto reached out to the promoter to meet me.. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

I looked him up, he was with the Rangers at the time, looked cute, I thought ok, Pro Athlete, he won't try to kill or rob me, so sure I will — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

Yes, when I am dating i Fear being killed or robbed, ok.. It is NOT a safe world & people are insane so I live in a strange fear. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

So, we go on a date, its nice, hang out- yada yada yada… about a week later he started asking if could hook him up with girls on the road — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

I say NO… I say YO, you are a cute kid, you can pull tail, if not have your agent do it.. just don't ask me…. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

After 4 months of going to games and explaining that to him, I finally gave up.. so about a year goes by and we don't talk.. — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

We reconnect and start talking and we get right back to this before we even had another date our selves.. I did warn him of this outcome — Lisa Ann (@thereallisaann) November 2, 2014

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld must be so proud that their nonsense term was used by a porn star calling out an NHL player who tried to use her to hook up with her friends. That’s the real influence of Seinfeld. Anyway, I’m sure this is the last time Del Zotto will hear about any of this, and no Rangers fans will make signs mocking his “dating profile” when the Flyers play in New York.