Porn Star Lisa Ann Called Out An NHL Player For Using Her As A Dating Service

Senior Pop Culture Editor
11.03.14 38 Comments

Whenever I feel like damaging myself, I don’t grab a bottle or a syringe or a blade — I put on sports talk radio. About a week ago, in-between commercials for one strip club and a second loudmouthed commercial for another strip club, all the hosts could talk about was Lisa Ann’s relationship with Notre Dame freshman Justin Brent. Didn’t matter the show; it was the only thing the hosts (and the callers) wanted to talk about. Most of the time was spent shouting at and shaming porn stars and student athletes and leprechauns and really, no one ended up looking good (especially Darren Rovell).

So I can only imagine what Bucky and the Jock-Sniff from 3 to 6:09 p.m. are going to have to say about Lisa Ann throwing shade at Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

Larry David and Jerry Seinfeld must be so proud that their nonsense term was used by a porn star calling out an NHL player who tried to use her to hook up with her friends. That’s the real influence of Seinfeld. Anyway, I’m sure this is the last time Del Zotto will hear about any of this, and no Rangers fans will make signs mocking his “dating profile” when the Flyers play in New York.

